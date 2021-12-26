India vs South Africa 2021-22: KL Rahul Enters Elite List of Batters With Century in Centurion

KL Rahul achieved some massive feat as he registered his seventh Test century in Centurion. He became only the second Indian opener to score a century in the Rainbow Nation after Wasim Jaffer’s century in Cape Town in 2006-07. He also became only the third opening batter after David Warner and Chris Gayle to hit a century in Centurion and over all the 54th batter to reach the three-figure mark in South Africa.

He also joined the elite list with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli to become the third Indian batter to score a century in Centurion and 11th over batter to do so. Rahul now has a century in all the countries he has played in - two in England and one each in Australia, India, Sri Lanka. West Indies and now South Africa.

Earlier South Africa fought back with a couple of wickets in the afternoon session via Lungi Ngidi but India still controlled the proceedings by reaching 157 for two at tea on day one of the first Test here on Sunday. India scored 74 runs in the second session while Ngidi removed Mayank Agarwal (60 off 123) and Cheteshwar Pujara (0) off successive balls to provide the hosts much-needed breakthroughs.

Kohli, who has not scored a hundred in more than two years, began with an unconvincing drive off Marco Jansen before clipping spinner Keshav Maharaj wide of mid-on for his second boundary. Rahul survived a close LBW call off medium pacer Wiaan Mulder late into the session before flicking a half-volley in his following over for his 11th boundary. In the morning session, Agarwal and Rahul played with the required discipline in testing conditions to take India to 83 for no loss.

