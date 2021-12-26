India vs South Africa 2021-22: Marco Jansen, South Africa's New Debutante, Beat Virat Kohli Thrice in the Nets Back in 2018

South Africa handed Test debut to Marco Jensen. He is not an unknown face to Indian fans who had seen him play for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021. Interestingly, his brother Duan also plays cricket and both were seen bowling to Virat Kohli when India toured the country back in 2018.

>IPL Stint

The 21-year-old was a bargain buy for Mumbai franchise who were looking at someone as a backup to the likes of Nathan Coulter Nile. Back in April, he made his debut for Mumbai and went onto take the wickets of Glenn Maxwell and Shahbaz Ahmed in the same over playing against RCB. He returned figures of 28/2 on his near-impressive IPL debut.

>Mitchell Johnson Fan

Both he and his twin brother are huge admirers of Australia fast bowler Mitchell Johnson since they both are left armers. The 21-year-old has an orthodox bowling action which helps him to generate pinpoint pace and lethal bounce.

>Bowled to Kohli in 2018

When India toured here in 2018, both of them bowled to the the best in business—Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara. He beat Kohli thrice! Later Kohli agreed to share a moment with the twins.

>India Win Toss And Bat In Centurion

Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat in overcast conditions against South Africa in the opening Test of the three-match series here on Sunday. India have gone in with three front-line pacers in Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Shardul Thakur, with Ravichandran Ashwin being the lone spinner.

In the middle-order, both Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have been picked in the side. Left-arm pacer Marco Jansen is making his Test debut for South Africa, Wiaan Mulder is playing as an all-rounder, with Keshav Maharaj being the team’s only spinner.

