India vs South Africa 2021-22: Mohammed Siraj Doubtful for Cape Town Test

Dravid confirmed that fast bowler Mohammed Siraj hasn’t recovered from the hamstring injury sustained during the second Test and it can’t be said with certainty that he will be available for the final game starting in Cape Town from January 11.

“Siraj is not fully fit and we need to check going forward what is his fitness status. In the next 4 days, whether he can get fit and physio will be doing scans."

“As far as Hanuma Vihari’s on-field hit is concerned, I am not in a position to tell the extent of injury as I haven’t had a detailed chat with the physio."

Advertisement

Siraj’s injury did pose a problem while defending a neither here nor there kind of target which 240 was.

“Losing Siraj (was a factor) as he wasn’t 100 percent in the first innings," said Dravid while lauding the fast bowler’s heart to even bowl when he was injured.

“We had the fifth bowler and we couldn’t use him as much as we would have liked in that first innings and it did affect our strategy."

>Used Ashwin first-up on 4th afternoon to exploit “dry ball"

===================================

Starting the fourth afternoon’s proceedings with Ravichandran Ashwin did draw a lot of flak but the head coach defended the decision.

“I guess we saw the ball spinning on third day for Ashwin and we wanted to get him into action till the ball was dry and see if he gets some spin in first few overs.

“As ball got wet (due to wet outfield), it was difficult for a spinner to get into the game. He (Ashwin) bowled a really good spell on the third day. The gamble was to try and give him the dry ball," the coach explained.

Advertisement

>Not having practice game isn’t an excuse

=========================

Dravid, who had already spoken about how batters should seize key moments, didn’t agree that not having practice match could be an excuse.

“We prepared as well as we could in these Covid situations and fact that we didn’t have a three-day game, …really dont have excuses apart from fact that we played well in first Test and SA outplayed us in this game."

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here