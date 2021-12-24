India vs South Africa 2021-22: Sreesanth Reveals the Exact Words That Andre Nel Used in His Sledge

India’s maiden win in South Africa in Johannesburg was something special. It had all the drama in the world with India’s most colourful cricketer S Sreesanth at the forefront. Everyone remembers how Andre Nel sledged him and Sree, in turn, came down the track and slammed him for a maximum. He has revealed the exact word that was being said to him from the Protea pacer.

>Also Read | ‘Mere Hisab Se to Nai’-Vice Captaincy Won’t Affect My Batting, Says KL Rahul

“A lot of people are not aware of what he said, but he said a lot of things to me. In the first innings, I had picked up five wickets, and when Andre Nel walked out, he hit for a six. He was literally on me. It started when he was batting. When I walked out to bat in the second innings, he started saying to me ‘you are not good enough just to mentally trouble me," Sreesanth told SportsKeeda.

Advertisement

Earlier he had bowled beautifully with his 5/40 which made sure that South Africa were skittled out for just 84 runs. As it turned out, Sree still had a fair amount of role left to be played in the Test match. “He came up to me and said ‘you don’t have a heart; you are not good enough and some bad words too’. So when I hit him for six, and everyone called it a dance. I would want to clarity that it wasn’t a dance; it was a horse-riding celebration. I did what I felt was right at the same time. It was more like what Sourav dada had done at the 2002 Natwest Trophy," recalled Sreesanth.

>Also Read | India vs South Africa 2021-22: ‘Five-Bowler Strategy Reduces Workload’-Vice Captain KL Rahul

Advertisement

On day 3 of the Test match, Nel charged at Sreesanth and tried to get under his skin. That is when Sreesanth gave it back to the bowler. The match was a fascinating one with India winning the match by 72 runs to go 1-0 up in three-match Test series.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here