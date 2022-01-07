India vs South Africa 2021-22: Wasim Jaffar Responds to Australian Media's Dig at Virat Kohli

Wasim Jaffer hit back at Australia’s 7 Cricket after they took a dig at Virat Kohli. The India Test captain is going through a run drought; his last international century came back in November 2019. Since then he is averaging 37.17 in international cricket which is lower than Mitchell Starc’s 38.63. 7 Cricket posted a tweet comparing the two with the caption reading: “stat of the day." During this period, Kohli had accounted for just 536 runs in 11 matches including four half-centuries at a lowly average of 28.21.

>India vs South Africa: Full Coverage | Photos | Schedule | Results

Advertisement

Jaffer came out with his own stat in response. Check out his tweet.

“ODI Career batting average: Navdeep Saini: 53.50, Steve Smith: 43.34," Jaffer tweeted.

Virat Kohli is struggling to score runs in Test cricket. Even in the first Test in Centurion he failed to score a fifty with 35 being the highest score.

>Virat Kohli is Feeling Better, Should be Fine - KL Rahul on India Test Captain’s Availability For 3rd Test

Team India stand-in skipper for second Test KL Rahul has provided an update on Virat Kohli’s fitness after Johannesburg defeat. India suffered a 7-wicket defeat in the second Test as Dean Elgar led the Proteas from the front to level series 1-1. Kohli missed the Johannesburg clash due to an upper back spasm.

Advertisement

Rahul said that Kohli has been batting in the nets session and feels he should be fine by the third Test match in Cape Town. “Virat is feeling better already, been in the nets the last couple of days fielding and running around and I think he should be fine," Rahul said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Head coach Rahul Dravid too provided an update on Kohli’s fitness at the media interaction.

“He is looking good and having knock at nets. Couple of sessions in Cape Town, he will be good to go," said the coach.

Advertisement

The Johannesburg Test was supposed to be Kohli’s 99th in the format, making the Cape Town match his 100th. According to India’s schedule, if all goes well, then Kohli might play his 100th Test at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, where the first Test against Sri Lanka is scheduled from February 25.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here