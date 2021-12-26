Virat Kohli looked superb during his stay at the crease before his 35-run innings came to an end against South Africa in first Test in Centurion. King Kohli, as he is known commonly among his fans, last scored a century in 2020. Having said that, he had a great opportunity to end that drought, and during most part of his stay in the middle, he looked like getting at least a fifty, if not a hundred. He walked in with India in trouble having lost two batters on successive deliveries. The skipper tried his best to stonewall, but his patience soon ran out.

He started attacking the bowlers with his aggressive front-foot play. Sanjay Bangar, who has worked with him very closely, hinted that Kohli is preoccupied with his front foot which is causing his downfall. He added that if he keeps on playing like this, the bowler would drag next deliveries wide of off stump, eventually succeeding. This is what exactly happened as he edged Lungi Ngidi, playing a shot that looked rash on TV.

“Yeah, could well be a mental error in the execution part at least as far as him going after that wide half-volley is concerned," Sanjay Bangar told Star Sports, shedding light on Kohli’s dismissal on Day 1.

“But for me, he relies on driving the ball. Against quicker attacks on seaming pitches, you require one more game. You can’t only rely on the front foot shots. If he only relies on that particular shot, the bowlers will continue to drag him wider and wider and hope they find the outside edge.

“It will be worth it if Virat Kohli can give a thought of developing some sort of a response of the back foot as well. Otherwise, he just seems to be preoccupied with scoring runs off the front foot," he added.

The Karnataka duo of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal made sure India kick off South Africa tour on a bright note in Centurion. While Rahul registered his seventh Test century, Agarwal got a fifty. Besides, an underfire Ajinkya Rahane too answered his critics with the bat even as Virat Kohli scored a free-flowing 35 before his innings was cut short. All in all, it was a good day for visitors who were 272/3 when Stumps was called on Day 1.

