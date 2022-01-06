India vs South Africa 2021-22: 'You Guys Are Giving Me Heart Attack'-Umpire Marais Erasmus Reacts to Excessive Appealing

Things got really heated in the middle as India took on South Africa in Johannesburg. So intense was the action that the umpire Marais Erasmus felt the heat and conceded: ‘You guys are giving me a bloody heart attack after every over." All this began when South Africa came out to chase 240 runs in their final innings. Both the openers Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram made sure that India get no early breakthroughs. In the end, it was Shardul Thakur who got visitors the breakthrough when he dismissed Markram but only after unsuccessfully appealing for LBWs. As the overcame to a finish, Erasmus was heard saying: “You guys are giving me a bloody heart attack after every over."

Earlier Jasprit Bumrah too was engaged in war of words with Marco Jansen which was followed by Rishabh Pant having a go at Rassie Van der Dussen. Rishabh Pant found himself in the eye of the storm after his rash shot earned him the wrath of several former cricketers, moreover, his conduct on the field is also the rage, it seems. After being attacked verbally by Rassie Van der Dussen earlier during the second Test match between India and South Africa in Johannesburg, the 24-year-old lost his calm and threw his wicket away. Now, as South Africans came out to bat in their second innings, Pant had got his opportunity. Pant went after Proteas skipper Dean Elgar after he asked his fellow colleague Keegan Petersen not to review his dismissal off Ravi Ashwin.

“Zabardast captain hai ye," Pant can be heard screaming, just to get into his skin. He also added that Elgar is the most selfish captain that he has ever seen.

