India vs South Africa 2021-22: 'Zabardast Captain Hai Ye'-Rishabh Pant Sledges Dean Elgar

Rishabh Pant found himself in the eye of the storm after his rash shot earned him the wrath of several former cricketers, moreover, his conduct on the field is also the rage it seems. After being attacked verbally by Rassie Van der Dussen earlier during the second Test match between India and South Africa in Johannesburg, the 24-year-old lost his calm and threw his wicket away. Now, as South Africans came onto bat in their second innings, Pant had got his opportunity. Pant went after Proteas skipper Dean Elgar after he asked his fellow colleague Keegan Petersen not to review his dismissal off Ravi Ashwin.

>India vs South Africa: Full Coverage | Photos | Schedule | Results

Advertisement

“Zabardast captain hai ye," Pant can be heard screaming, just to get into his skin. He also added that Elgar is the most selfish captain that he has ever seen. Check out the video.

>Pant Earns Gambhir’s Wrath

Gambhir lashed out at Pant for playing a rash shot in a crucial situation as he feels that the wicketkeeper batter should have fought the situation.

“The easier thing to do is to keep sledging someone and the toughest thing is what you have to face when you have a bat in your hand. I would have liked Rishabh to probably fight in that situation rather than stepping out and going for a big one," said Gambhir on the post-stumps show on Star Sports.

>Also Read: ‘Competitive Nature of Test Cricket Brings the Best Out of Dean Elgar’

The former India opener didn’t mince his words while bashing the wicketkeeper batter and said he should learn a lot of things from South Africa skipper Dean Elgar.

“Disappointment is a very, very understated word to be honest because this is not how you should play Test cricket. Test cricket is about learning a lot from Dean Elgar and that’s the reason I have said that a lot of young Indian batters can learn a lot from Dean Elgar as well because when you play against world-class bowlers, they are not going to give you easy runs," Gambhir added.

Advertisement

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here