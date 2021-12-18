The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced KL Rahul as Team India’s vice-captain for the upcoming Test series against South Africa. Rahul will play the role of Virat Kohli’s deputy in red-ball cricket in Rohit Sharma’s absence who is ruled out of the series after sustaining a hamstring injury.

“The All-India Senior selection committee has named KL Rahul as vice-captain for the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa. KL Rahul replaces Rohit Sharma as vice-captain, who was ruled out of the Test series owing to a hamstring injury," BCCI said in the statement.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday had confirmed that Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the three-match Test series against South Africa due to a hamstring issue. “Team India Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma sustained a left hamstring injury during his training session here in Mumbai yesterday," the BCCI stated in an official release.

“He has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa. Priyank Panchal will replace Rohit Sharma in the Test squad," it added.

Rohit has started spending time at the National Cricket Academy for his rehabilitation process.

Rohit’s expected recovery time is between three to four weeks and will join the ODI team on the tour where he will start his journey as Team India’s new ODI captain.

Apart from Rohit, flamboyant all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also met the youngsters as he is also going through his rehabilitation after suffering a knee injury during the New Zealand Test series.

The duo’s absence in Tests against the Proteas means that India will be tested on the opening front as well as in their lower-order batting and five bowlers’ combination.

