India vs South Africa 2022 3rd Test, Day 2 Talking Points: Bumrah of Old Returns And Petersen Continues to Prosper

Generally, the third day of a Test is said to be the moving one but it seems it came a day early in Cape Town. 250 runs were scored and 11 wickets fell on Wednesday with India calling the shots in the series-finale poised for a thrilling conclusion. From Keegan Petersen’s rock-solid 72 to Jasprit Bumrah’s fiery 5/42, the day saw some exceptional individual performances.

Here’s a look at the major talking points from Day 2

>Angry Kohli

You cannot keep Virat Kohli out of action. Batting or fielding, he will make you take notice. It could be through his fielding efforts or inspirational words. On Tuesday, he made his bat do the talking. Today, he pulled off an impressive catch aside from his never-ending stream of encouraging words to his teammates. But he did more. He got involved in a lively discussion with the on-field umpire Marais Erasmus. Reason? He thought his bowler Mohammed Shami was unfairly warned for stepping into the danger zone. Was Kohli wrong? Yes and No.

No because he was misled by a replay on the giant screen at the venue that showed Shami well away from the danger area. And yes he was wrong because the umpire had correctly warned Shami for having ventured more than once into the no-go zone earlier in the over.

>The Penalty

Kohli may have lifted India with his diving catch to get rid of Temba Bavuma in the second session but the tourists could have seen the back of the batter before when he was on 17. It was off the bowling of Shardul Thakur that the South African got an outside edge after going for a cut. The ball flew towards Cheteshwar Pujara at first slip who grassed it. But in his defense, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant took a shot at the catch, diving to his right and in the process, blinding Pujara who could have been distracted by that. To make it worse, the ball struck the helmets behind the keeper resulting in five penalty runs too.

>Bumrah of Old

Bumrah continues to be a world-class bowler. However, it appeared he lost an edge since returning from a stress fracture. He has produced moments of brilliance throughout the ongoing South Africa tour but the extended spell of domination was still missing. The bouncer that had made him a dangerous bowler also seems to have lost the bite.

Bumrah made up for it on Wednesday when he took a five-wicket haul. He always looked in control while threatening the edges, pushing back the batters with short stuff and testing them non-stop. He picked up his seventh fifer which is the joint-highest for an Indian pacer after 27 Tests - equaling Kapil Dev and Irfan Pathan.

>Petersen Prospers

Petersen continues to prove his worth. On Wednesday, while others struggled to stay put, the youngster played a patient knock ala Virat Kohli. He built two vital partnerships - with Rassie van der Dussen and Bavuma - to prevent the South African innings from unraveling. He scored 72 off 163 with nine fours for his highest score in Test cricket. Till the time he was in the middle, South Africa had real hopes of going past India’s total but once he perished, the hopes swiftly ended. But the youngster continues to improve his reputation.

