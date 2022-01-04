India vs South Africa 2022 Talking Points, 2nd Test, Day 1: Kohli's Woes, Rahul's Good Fortune And Athletic Rabada

The first day of the 2nd Test between India and South Africa turned out to be an absorbing affair with pacers calling the shots. 11 wickets fell during the day with just 237 runs being scored at The Wanderers Stadium where the pitch was offering uneven bounce and keeping batters guessing.

Here are the major talking points from the day:-

>Kohli’s Woes Continue

Just before the toss, visuals of India Test captain Virat Kohli looking glum and holding his back left the fans worried. As it turned out, he complained of back spasms and thus sat out of the Test. This is the latest setback in a series of woes that the batting superstar is dealing with - on and off the field. While his relationship has taken a hit with the BCCI on account of recent developments, the form with the bat isn’t too peachy either. It’s been over two years and a couple of months since he last scored an international century. The back issue isn’t a new problem though, he has been troubled by it in the past too. Not good signs for Kohli.

>A Remarkable Turnaround For Rahul

Last January, during the Sydney Test, KL Rahul wasn’t part of India’s Test eleven. Today, he made his captaincy debut when he took on the role in the absence of an unfit Kohli. This continues a series of terrific turnarounds for the India batter who also will be leading the India ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against South Africa. Rahul struck a century in the series opener to set the base for India’s historic win in Centurion and he made a fifty on captaincy debut in Johannesburg. Talk about good luck.

>Olivier is Back

When Marco Jansen’s name appeared in South Africa’s playing XI for the first Test and not Duanne Olivier’s , questions were raised. However, it would later emerge that Olivier wasn’t fully fit and hence Jansen was given debut. On Monday, right-arm pacer Olivier returned to the eleven after regaining full fitness. And with his very first delivery - a sharp bouncer- he showed why his absence created such a ruckus. He landed two big blows off two deliveries when he sent back India’s middle-order pair of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane to extinguish any hopes of a recovery. And finished with three wickets.

>Impressive Jansen

Jansen may have been taken for some runs in his maiden Test over but since then, he has continued to impress. The 2.06m tall left-arm pacer took five wickets in the first Test including a four-wicket haul in India’s second dig. He followed that with another four-fer accounting for both the India openers, the dangerman Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin, in the 2nd Test. The 21-year-old continues to justify his inclusion.

>The Rabada Show

Kagiso Rabada might have made his name thanks to his tearaway pace bowling but he’s also a terrific fielder. Twice in India’s innings he proved just that. The first time was when he ran in from the deep to dive forward and take a superb low catch to end India skipper Rahul’s innings on 50 having sent down 14 overs before. And the second example was when he showed his sharp reflex, completing a return catch on follow through to his left to remove Mohammed Shami. And he can bat too as the first Test was evidence enough when he frustrated India in SA’s first innings, consuming 45 deliveries for 25 runs.

And then there’s the small matter of him picking three Indian wickets too.

