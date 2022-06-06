India vs South Africa 2022: 'Want to Help My Country Win All Five Matches'-Umran Malik

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s breakout tearaway pacer Umran Malik is all set to take on South Africa when the series resumes on June 9. Fans will not forget the rise of this fast bowler from 2021 IPL onwards as within a year he has reached the heights no one expected him to be. While his team struggled this season (SRH finished eighth in the ten-team affair), he continued to set his bars high with consistent 150-plus deliveries. At one stage he recorded 157 KMPH which was later broken by Gujarat Titans’ Lockie Ferguson.

Did Afridi Comment on Umran Malik?: Aakash Chopra Clarifies the 'Wrong News' With a Video

This also helped stir up fans’ imagination who now thought that Malik might break the record of the fastest ball ever bowled by Pakistan’s Shoaib Akhtar; nonetheless, Malik made it very clear that he is completely focused on the upcoming five-match T20I series which begins on June 9.

“My focus is not on that record right now. I want to bowl well, bowl in the right areas and help my country win all five matches against South Africa. I want to keep it 150 or above to maintain my body and strength," Umran told News24 Sports.

Since his arrival at SRH, he always had one mate who made sure that he fine tunes himself for a cut throat competition like IPL. That was Abdul Samad who made his IPL debut a year earlier in 2020. Malik revealed how Samad guided him at each step.

“Abul motivated me a lot. Whenever I used to bowl to him, he would say I am bowling slow. So, then I would deliver with more pace. And then the gym and proper exercise helped me in this," Umran said.

Earlier Shaheen Shah Afridi’ alleged remarks on Malik created quite a flutter. Later several prominent faces on Twitter debunked those comments, citing how they were quoted ‘out of context.’

Umran Malik Celebrates Maiden India Call-up With Mentor Irfan Pathan

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra on Sunday shared a video on Twitter to clarify what actually Shaheen Shah Afridi had stated in the context of speed and variation of young Indian bowler Umran Malik.

In the last couple of days, several media reports have claimed that Afridi commented on Malik’s bowling style. It was reported that the Pakistan cricketer said only pace help a bowler until there’s no line, length of variation.

