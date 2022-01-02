India vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli Eyes Big Batting Record At Wanderers; Pujara Likely to Surpass Dravid

After thumping South Africa at their fortress – Centurion – in the first Test, Virat Kohli’s Team India will eye to capture the series when they take the field in Wanderers. The second Test starts on Monday and the visitors have begun their preparations. While the experts have predicted that India have a massive chance to win their first-ever Test series on South African soil, the visiting captain eyes a massive record to break in the next game.

Kohli enjoys an impeccable record in Johannesburg where he has scored a century and a couple of half-centuries in two Test matches. Overall, he has scored 310 runs at this venue and is just 7 runs away from owning another batting record – most Test runs scored at Wanderers.

Advertisement

>ALSO READ | ‘He’ll Bat Down the Order’: Ex-Pak Captain Feels IND Opener May Change Position If a Finisher is Needed

Former New Zealand batter John Reid is the only cricketer ahead of Kohli in the list, who had scored 316 runs in two Tests.

>Most Test runs in Johannesburg (by opposition)

>John Reid (NZ) - 316

>Virat Kohli (IND) - 310

>Ricky Ponting (AUS) - 263

>Rahul Dravid (IND) - 262

>Damien Martyn (AUS) - 255

>Cheteshwar Pujara is also on the line

It’s a fact that Cheteshwar Pujara is going through a rough patch but you never which knock would mark his heroic comeback. The India no. 3 scored 0 and 16 in the first Test but he would be expected to get back on track as early as possible.

>ALSO READ | ‘Full Faith in KL Rahul But Jasprit Bumrah as Vice-Captain is Surprising’

Advertisement

However, in terms of scoring runs in Johannesburg, he isn’t far away from Kohli. Pujara has scored 289 runs in two games at this venue, including a century and a half-century. Watching the latter score in an away Test is always delighting sight and he gets going in the second game against South Africa, he might surpass the record set by his current head coach – Dravid.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here