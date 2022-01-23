IND vs SA 3rd ODI: KL Rahul Opts to Field; Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Chahar Among Four Changes

India skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bowl in the third and final ODI against South Africa here on Sunday.

Having already lost the series, India have made four changes with Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Deepak Chahar and Prasidh Krishna coming into the playing XI.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Venkatesh Iyer and Bhuvneshwar Kumar miss out.

For South Africa, Dwaine Pretorius comes in for Tabraiz Shamsi.

Hosts South Africa have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Speaking at the toss, Rahul said that India have made four changes in their playing XI for this match.

“Looks like a nice wicket, bit sticky I think. We’ll try to get some early wickets. We value each game, we want to put up a performance. The boys are motivated themselves. The energy has been great. One more opportunity for us. We have forgotten what has happened in the first two games. We have some plans," said the India skipper.

“There are few things we need to fix. Suryakumar Yadav, Jayany Yadav, Prasaidh Krishna and one more guy comes in," he added.

On the other hand, Temba Bavuma led South Africa made just one change in their playing XI as Dwaine Pretorius came in place of Tabraiz Shamsi.

“Just one change for us. Dwaine (Pretorius) comes in for Shamsi. We don’t want to drop our intensity, we want to keep pushing our standard higher and higher. We always want to play our best team. It (different venue) will present a different challenge, we have to be clinical upfront. Anything above 300 is competitive," said Bavuma at the toss.

>Playing XIs

>South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(wk), Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Dwaine Pretorius, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala.

>India: KL Rahul(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Jayant Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

