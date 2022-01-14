Live Cricket Score India vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 4: IND Eye Early Wickets to Stage a Comeback

to script the historic Test series win for India. Meanwhile, South Africa will resume from 101 for two on Day 4, 111 runs short of clinching the match and a series which is tied at 1-1.

South African captain Dean Elgar, the star of a similar chase in the second Test in Johannesburg, looked set to see out the day in partnership with in-form Keegan Petersen but fell to a diving leg side catch by Pant off Jasprit Bumrah in the last over of the day. He was out for 30.

India vs South Africa: Full Coverage | Photos | Schedule | Results

Petersen, South Africa’s top-scorer with 72 in the first innings, was unbeaten on 48.

For India, Rishabh Pant made 100 not out off 139 balls, hitting six fours and four sixes, but received minimal support from his teammates as India were bowled out for 198.

Pant, batting with unorthodox flair, ran out of partners in a poor Indian batting performance but was able to notch his fourth Test century before the last wicket fell.

Indian captain Virat Kohli made an unusually subdued 29, batting for more than three hours and facing 143 balls but the next highest contributor to the total was 28 extras.

Left-arm fast bowling discovery Marco Jansen took four for 36 – his third four-wicket in three Tests – and Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi took three wickets each.

Chasing the target, out-of-form South African opener Aiden Markram made 16, all from boundaries but was then caught sharply at third slip by KL Rahul.

Having escaped with an extravagant drive which flew between third slip and gully, Markram repeated the shot against the next ball and was out with the total on 23.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here