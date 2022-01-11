India vs South Africa, 3rd Test: Mohammad Shami Eyes Massive Bowling Record in Cape Town

Mohammad Shami’s excellence on South African tracks is a story that every pacer bowler should know. Back in 2018, he ended up taking 15 wickets in the series and was the highest wicket-taker for India. Three years down the line, he’s back in the Rainbow Nation with the same intensity to threaten the Proteas batters.

So far, Shami has affected 11 dismissals in the series and is currently the highest wicket-taker for the hosts. As India gear up to lock horns with the hosts in the final game on Tuesday in Cape Town, Shami look to achieve a remarkable feat om South African soil.

>India vs South Africa: Full Coverage | Photos | Schedule | Results

Advertisement

The right-arm quick is 5 wickets away from becoming the fifth Indian bowler and second Indian pacer after Javagal Srinath to register 50 Test wickets against the Proteas. If Shami manages to scalp 5 at the Newlands, he would join an elite list of bowlers that features the likes of Anil Kumble, Srinath, Harbhajan Singh and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Former captain and coach Anil Kumble has registered 84 wickets against South Africa while Srinath got 64. Among the spinners, Harbhajan took 60 wickets during his career while Ashwin has so far registered 56 dismissals against the Proteas.

While Shami and Jasprit Bumrah will team up against the hosts, the duo is likely to be joined by Ishant Sharma. The veteran speedster would replace Mohammed Siraj who picked up a hamstring injury during the second Test.

>ALSO READ | ‘Forced Himself From Being a Postpaid Connect to a Prepaid’: Ex-IND Spinner Takes a Dig at Rishabh Pant

On Monday, captain Virat Kohli confirmed that Siraj is ready to bowl and Cape Town. However, he didn’t name the pacer’s replacement.

“Siraj is obviously recovering from the (hamstring) niggle he had in the last game and at present, I don’t think he is match-ready to take the field in the third Test. You cannot obviously risk a guy who is not at 110 per cent as a fast bowler and we know how important that is as the little niggle he had can extend into an injury," Kohli said during a media interaction.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here