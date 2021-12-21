India vs South Africa: 5 Memorable Tests That Highlights India's Excellence in the Rainbow Nation

India’s highly-anticipated tour of South Africa is about to begin in a week. The first Test is only 5 days away while the fans and pundits are ready with their speculations. The Virat Kohli-led side has been impeccable in the Test format in 2021. They began the year by defeating Australia and went in to outclass England twice. Considering their phenomenal run in the longest format, it’s believed that India have the best chance to script history in the Rainbow nation this time.

South Africa is the only country where Team India are yet to win a Test series. So far, 7 series have been played here and the visitors have won none. The hosts emerged victorious on six occasions while one series, in 2011, ended in a draw.

Though India do not have a great record in South Africa, there were some games in the past that left the viewers amazed. Before we head into the mouth-watering series, that kicks off on Boxing Day, let’s have a look at some of the remarkable Test performances of India against the Proteas in their own backyard.

>2001-02: 2nd Test, Port Elizabeth: This was India’s first South Africa tour in the 21st century. Sourav Ganguly’s team had already lost the opening game by 9 wickets and was desperately looking to bounce back. In the first innings, Herschelle Gibbs scored a magnificent 196 and Mark Boucher got a half-century. However, the rest of the batters looked helpless against Javagal Srinath’s excellence. The former pacer scalped 6 wickets in the first innings as the hosts were bowled out for 362.

VVS Laxman scored top-scored with 89 off 121 balls, helping India post a total of 201. With a healthy lead of 161 runs, South Africa added another 233 runs in the second innings to set a 395-run target for the visitors.

During the chase, Deep Dasgupta (63 off 281 balls) and Rahul Dravid (87 off 241) showed great resilience to save the Test match on the final day.

>2006-07, First Test: India registered a memorable victory at the Johannesburg Test under Rahul Dravid’s leadership. After all, it was their first win on South African soil that came after 14 years. The visitors batted first and posted 249 runs in the first innings. Sourav Ganguly top-scored with 51 while Sachin Tendulkar scored 44. It was Sreesanth who ran through the hosts’ batting line-up. He bagged a 5-wicket haul, bundling South Africa for a paltry 84.

VVS Laxman’s gritty 73 off 154 balls helped the hosts set a 402-run target for the Graeme Smith-led side. In reply, the hosts were bowled out for 278 and lost the game by 123 runs.

>2010-11, 2nd Test: This was India’s second win in South Africa. Under MS Dhoni’s leadership, the visitors registered a massive victory by an innings and 57 runs. South Africa opted to bat and posted 296 in the first innings. In reply, India declared innings after piling up 643 runs, at a loss of 6 wickets. Virender Sehwag scored a magnificent 165 while Tendulkar, Laxman and captain Dhoni scored 106, 143 and 132 respectively.

In the second innings, Harbhajan Singh wreaked havoc with 5 for 59 while Amit Mishra scalped 3 wickets to bundle out the Proteas for 290. India won the game but former batsman Hashim Amla bagged the Player of the Match award for scoring twin hundreds.

>2012-13, 1st Test: It was Virat Kohli’s first South Africa tour and he came out with flying colours. He stamped his authority right in the series opener in Johannesburg with a 119-run knock in the first innings. In the second, he scored 96 while Cheteshwar Pujara got a hundred as India mounted a mammoth total of 421 runs.

In pursuit of a 458-run target, the likes of Faf du Plessis (134) and AB de Villiers (103) scored centuries, ending the game in a draw. Their final score was 450/7.

>2017-18, Third Test: India’s third and last victory was under Virat Kohli’s captaincy in 2018. After losing the first two Tests, the visitors bounced back with some stellar performances in Cape Town and thumped the hosts.

India batted first and but struggled against the South African pace trio of Kagiso Rabada (3/39), Morne Morkel (2/47) and Vernon Philander (2/31). Riding on Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli fifties, the visitors posted a total of 187. In reply, the hosts took a small 6-run lead as they were undone by Jasprit Bumrah, who bagged a five-wicket haul.

Indian batters scored well in the second innings. Captain Kohli scored 41 while his then deputy Ajinkya Rahane contributed with a 48-run knock. The tourists posted 247, setting a 241-run target for the Proteas. The Indian bowlers dominated the final innings in which Mohammad Shami took 5 wickets and bundled out the hosts for 177.

