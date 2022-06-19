Rishabh Pant has been under scrutiny for his ineffective batting in the T20s for a long time since. But ever since he was made the stand-in India captain, he is getting monitored more closely. Pant was given the responsibility after KL Rahul was ruled out of the entire T20I series against South Africa with a groin injury. From reeling 0-2 to levelling the series 2-2, the team has done a commendable job in the last couple of games but the wicketkeeper-batter has received flak from fans and experts for his below-par batting.

Pant has scored just 57 runs in the last 4 games, averaging only 14. Moreover, the way of his dismissal in all four games has been similar; playing the ball wide outside off and holing it out to the fielder inside the 30-yard circle.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra previewed the final encounter in his latest YouTube video and highlighted Pant’s misery with the bat as one of the major problems for Team India.

“More than his form, he is falling prey to South Africa’s strategy. That’s the big question. The visitors are bowling outside the off-stump repeatedly and he gets trapped. As we have discussed already, there are two options to play those deliveries. Either you move a bit and play it over long-off or play it down the ground towards the off side," Chopra said in his latest video.

The cricketer-turned-commentator went on to say that it’s high time for Pant to un the ante because he will be travelling to England for the Edgbaston Test.

Getting out, in the same way, is a big question. He might be the captain for now but who knows… because this Team India keeps changes on the basis of individual performances. So, Pant has to get back on the saddle because after this (South Africa T20Is) he won’t play in Ireland. Instead, he will go to England for the 5th Test. He needs the form," Chopra added.

The stand-in Indian skipper will be hoping for a notable contribution in the series decider against South Africa, which is scheduled to be played in Bengaluru on Sunday, June 19.

