Team India is all set to resume their cricketing season after the completion of IPL 2022 as they will clash against South Africa in the five-match T20I series starting from June 9. The All India Selectors Committee has given chance to some young stars in the series to showcase their talent as veterans like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have been rested to manage their workload.

The Men in Blue started the training session on Monday ahead of the opening T20I Against the Proteas at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. All eyes were on rookie pacers Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh who got their maiden call-up in for the series. The duo impressed many with their impressive show in the recently concluded IPL.

According to a report in PTI, Umran got an extended spell during India’s first training session, but it was his colleague Arshdeep Singh who looked way more impressive at the nets, which included honing of his yorker skills.

Umran grabbed the limelight for his express pace in IPL as he troubled the batters by clocking 150kmph at regular intervals. While Arshdeep was exemplary in the death overs for Punjab Kings.

India might start the series with an experienced attack as Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan are expected to play the opening T20I. However, the report suggested that, if push comes to shove, Arshdeep looks a better bet than Umran.

The Indian team’s evening session under Rahul Dravid and Paras Mhambrey was as intense as it could get.

The Jammu and Kashmir pacer was smacked by flamboyant wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant in the nets as the faster he unleashed his thunderbolts, the more ferocious was Pant’s intent with the willow.

Young Arshdeep first bowled a short spell and then had a session under bowling coach Mhambrey, when he was seen practicing the blockhole deliveries.

Mhambrey kept a baseball mitt (gloves) on the front crease, exactly on middle stump line for the yorker on middle stump and an energy drink bottle around tramline for the wide yorker.

Arshdeep was supposed to hit the two ‘props’ as part of match simulation.

“Theek hai? (alright)," he would ask Mhambrey who would tell him to focus more on line than length.

So who was the better bowler of the two? Arshdeep certainly looked to possess multi-dimensional skill sets compared to the Jammu speedster.

Another aspect indicating that the Punjab player could be slightly ahead of Umran is the training time.

The senior-most pacer in the squad Bhuvneshwar Kumar had a light training session as he bowled for about 15 minutes.

The report in PTI suggested that Harshal Patel, who is also a certainty was rested on the day along with two sure-shot first XI candidates, Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya.

Before the match, the ones who bowl more at the nets are the ones who are likely to be benched.

Veteran wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik is another player who got selected after an impressive show in IPL. However, there is still some uncertainty on his place in the XI as the BCCI has named Pant the deputy for KL Rahul.

Karthik also had an entertaining training session where he asked the throwdown experts Nuwan, Daya and Raghu to provide him with deliveries that allows him to play lap scoop and reverse lap scoop over short fine and short third man fielder.

According to the DDCA groundsmen, there will be dew post 8pm but like other times, the team didn’t practice with wet balls.

(With PTI Inputs)

