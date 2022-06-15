'By the time He Finished his 3 overs, South Africa were...': Former India Pacer All Praise for Yuzvendra Chahal

The bowlers of team India have fallen under scrutiny after the hosts suffered losses to South Africa in Delhi and Cuttack T20Is. But in Vizag, the team made a remarkable return, leaving the Proteas stumped with their all-round show. India defeated the tourists by 48 runs, to keep the series alive.

The likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel ran through the South African batting order, bundling them out to a paltry 131. The wrist-spinner, who remained wicketless in the first two games, registered the magical figures of 3/20 in four overs and went on to bag the player of the match award.

Former India pacer Ashish Nehra lauded the change in Chahal’s bowling approach during the third T20I. During a conversation with Cricbuzz, he said the spinner we knew was back in the game and did a great job in restricting the Proteas.

Advertisement

“The Chahal we know, the aggressive wrist-spinner; that version of him was on display in Vizag. The way he varies his pace and length, he did it today. Though Heinrich Klassen batted really well in the last game, Chahal probably would have thought later that what could have been done. But today, he completely bamboozled the batters," Nehra told Cricbuzz.

“By the time Chahal finished his three overs, South Africa were completely out of the game. Miracles have happened in the past, Miller had scored 13 runs per over but it’s not possible to always do that," he added.

Chahal tore apart the South African middle-order, scalping the wickets of Dwaine Pretorius (20), Rassie Van de Dussen (1) and Heinrich Klassen (29). During the post-match presser, the 30-year-old explained how his bowling was different from the last two encounters.

“I bowled a lot of sliders and bowled quicker in the previous matches. Today, I changed my seam position. Spinning and getting the ball to dip are my strengths. Today I tried to get it to turn and bowl slower. I tried to bowl to my strengths, I focused on that. When batters try to reverse-sweep, it becomes tough for the bowlers," Chahal said.

Advertisement

Both teams now move to Rajkot for the fourth T20I. The game remains crucial for India as they cannot afford to lose as they still trail 1-2 behind.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here