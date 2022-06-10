India vs South Africa: Both Teams Reach Bhubaneswar Ahead of 2nd T20I at Barabati Cuttack

After a high-octane clash in New Delhi, both Indian and South African teams have arrived in Bhubaneswar for the second T20I of five-match series which is scheduled to play at Barabati Stadium on June 12. The excitement has reached its peak for the fans in Bhubaneswar as the international cricket returns to the city after a long time.

The players of both teams were escorted to the hotels amidst tight security arrangements.

Fans welcomed their favourite players at Bhubaneswar international airport from where they were escorted to the hotel.

The players and officials of both the teams are staying at Hotel Mayfair in Bhubaneswar. They received a traditional welcome after reaching the hotel. Security arrangements have also been beefed up at Mayfair.

Odisha Cricket Association ( OCA) President Pankaj Lochan Mohanty and Secretary Sanjay Behera were also present to receive both team players in the Hotel Mayfair. Both teams will start their training session on Friday evening. Twin City police arrange high security in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack city said OCA President.

Earlier in the day, the Odisha Director General (DG) Of Police Sunil Bansal and other senior officials of Commissionerate Police took stock of the security arrangements at the ground on Friday.

Twin City Police Commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi, ADG (Law & Order), Cuttack Collector and DCP were also present at the stadium today.

DGP Sunil Bansal said, “All the arrangements have been made as far as security and other aspects are concerned. The preparations to make necessary arrangements had started one month back by holding coordination meetings with all the stakeholders."

Cuttack Collector Bhawani Shankar Chayni said, “A large number of VIPs, dignitaries are expected to visit Barabati on the match day on June 12. Today, we conducted a review of the sitting and arrangements. As CM has been invited, he may turn up at the event. However, we are yet to receive any official communication in this regard."​

