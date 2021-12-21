India vs South Africa: Coach Rahul Dravid Working on Virat Kohli's Batting in Nets - See Photos

Team India is gearing up for the 3-match Test series against South Africa which begins from Sunday in Centurion. All eyes will on Virat Kohli as it will be his first tour after getting removed as the ODI captain of the team. In the last couple of years, he has been under the scanner for his poor form. Since he has been released from the leadership duties in the limited-overs format, it might help him return among runs and score the way he did in the last tour.

Back in 2018, Kohli was the highest scorer on the Test series. He amassed 286 runs in three matches and averaged 47.67. But the post-Covid era has been too difficult for the Indian skipper. The dip in his form is something that is being about for a long time now. However, it is being speculated that the presence of new head coach Rahul Dravid might bring some positive changes.

The team is training in Centurion and Kohli is also sweating it out in the nets. The BCCI is updating its fans with training pictures and videos on daily basis. On Monday, the board shared a photo on Twitter in which Kohli could be seen taking batting tips from Dravid.

After a short break, following India’s Super 12 stage exit from the T20 World Cup, Kohli would be eager to get back to his prime and also help India win their maiden Test series in the Rainbow nation.

It would also be interesting to see how India cope with the absence of Rohit Sharma. After being named as the new vice-captain, the Mumbai batter suffered a hamstring injury and was ultimately from Tests. Gujarat’s Priyank Panchal was inducted into the side as his cover.

