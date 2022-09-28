India vs South Africa Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

India will be looking to complete their World Cup preparations on a promising note as they are set to face South Africa in a three-match T20I series scheduled to start from Wednesday. The first T20I between India and South Africa will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

This will be India’s last T20I campaign ahead of the World Cup. After the completion of the T20I series, India and South Africa will be involved in a three-match ODI series.

The two teams had last faced each other in the shortest format of the game earlier this year in June. The Proteas had kicked off the series on a promising note after winning the first two T20Is. India fought back convincingly to win the next two matches. The series resulted in a draw after the fifth and final encounter was called off due to rain.

India will now come into the fixture after clinching a T20I series victory against Australia. The Rohit Sharma-led side scripted a terrific comeback in the series against Australia after enduring a defeat in the opening T20I.

South Africa, in their last T20I assignment, had registered a convincing series win against Ireland.

Ahead of the first T20I match between India and South Africa; here is everything you need to know:

IND vs SA Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for India vs South Africa T20I matches.

IND vs SA Live Streaming

The T20I matches between India and South Africa will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

IND vs SA Match Details

The IND vs SA first T20I match will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, September 28 at 7 pm IST.

IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Axar Patel

Vice-Captain: Aiden Markram

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Reeza Hendricks

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

India vs South Africa Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel

South Africa Predicted Starting Line-up: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Temba Bavuma (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristian Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj

