India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: Fringe Look for Opportunity In Rain-Threatened Series Opener

Last Updated: October 06, 2022, 12:50 IST
Lucknow, India
IND vs SA 1st ODI Live Score, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium: India will take on South Africa in the game of the first three-match ODI series on October 6. Having won the T20I series in impressive fashion, India will be keen to carry forward their form in the ODI format. In the ODIs, India will be led by Shikhar Dhawan. The veteran opener will have a young team at his disposal. Read More
The pace department will be spearheaded by Shardul Thakur, Chahar, Avesh Khan and Mohammed Siraj and will also have new face Mukesh, a prolific red ball bowler for Bengal, who emerged as top wicket-taker in the first class games against New Zealand A’ and produced a stellar show in the Irani Cup match against 2019-20 Ranji champions Saurashtra.
The squad features as many as six players who could potentially make an ODI debut.
Madhya Pradesh batter Patidar has been rewarded for his stellar performances in domestic cricket, IPL, where he turned out for Royal Challengers Bangalore, and more recently, his brilliant run for India A against New Zealand A in the four-day games. He smashed two centuries against the Kiwis.
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan are the other batters in the squad who will form the fulcrum of India’s middle-order.
Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer, who is part of the reserves named for the T20 World Cup, will serve as Dhawan’s deputy in the series.
Right-arm pacer Deepak Chahar and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, the other players from the standby list, have also been included in the ODI team for the matches against South Africa.
Dashing opening batter Shubman Gill, who has impressed in limited opportunities in ODIs, is likely to resume his partnership with Dhawan at the top.
Among other batters, either Rahul Tripathi or Patidar is likely to make an ODI debut on Thursday.
In the absence of big guns like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin, who are off to Australia for the T20 World Cup, the Indian selectors opted for a fresh squad that includes Mukesh Kumar and Rajat Patidar, who earned their maiden call ups.
Hello and welcome to Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow which will play the venue of the 1st ODI match between India and South Africa. We are at the mercy of rain gods. If it doesn’t stop, match can get curtailed.
On what date will the 1st ODI match between India and South Africa be played?
The 1st ODI match between India and South Africa will be played on October 6, Thursday.
Where will the 1st ODI match between India and South Africa be played?
The 1st ODI match between India and South Africa will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.
What time will the 1st ODI match between India and South Africa begin?
The 1st ODI match between India and South Africa will begin at 1:30 pm IST, on October 6.
Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st ODI match between India and South Africa?
The 1st ODI match between India and South Africa will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.
India vs South Africa Possible XIs
India: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar.
