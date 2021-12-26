IND vs SA 2021-22, 1st Test Live Cricket Score, Day 1: India Opt to Bat; Rahane Returns, No Ishant, Umesh in Playing XI

So Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi have kickstarted the proceedings for South Africa in Centurion. Still overcast conditions. The commentators reckon it should rain some time during the day and it’ll be ‘unusual’ if it doesn’t. Rabada started with a maiden while Ngidi was full and wide first up allowing Mayank Agarwal to squeeze one through Temba Bavuma for a couple. India 2/0 in 2 overs after opting to bat first.
So we are done with the national anthems. The two Indian openers - KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are out in the middle. Kagiso Rabada, right-arm fast, into the attack first up. Here we go.
“Nice and relaxed and looking forward to what is going to be a brilliant Test series. We had a good week’s camp in Johannesburg. We are prepared as best as we could. There’s a debutant in Marco Jansen. Tall left-arm bowler who bowled well against India A. Mulder as all-rounder. Kesh is our spinner. KG, Lungi and Marco are the pacers," said Elgar at the toss.
“We will bat first. Runs on the board playing away home has been our strength. The pitch tends to quicken up here on Day 2-3. Our success away from home started from the series we played here last time. Very challenging place to play. South African unit is always strong and they know the conditions. The prep has been wonderful. Quite lucky to get the centre-wicket for practice. We are playing four bowlers and an all-rounder; Siraj, Shami, Bumrah, Ashwin and Thakur is the all-rounder," Said Virat at the toss.
Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock(w), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.
KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
India wins toss and opt to bat against South Africa.
Duanne Olivier’s return to Test cricket assured after Anrich Nortje got ruled out. Given his past record in home Tests, he could be the bowler India should worry about.
“The pitches can be challenging because of the tennis-ball bounce. In Australia the pitches are fast and bouncy, but here it can be spongy in the first couple of days. Then it starts to quicken up. When I played [in South Africa] last time, the wicket was a bit difficult and you had to understand and adjust according to that. That becomes a challenge for both batters and bowlers"
Ajinkya Rahane is currently going through a rough patch. His batting averaged has dipped massively due to the lack of runs and now his spot seems to be in danger. He has already lost the post of vice-captain and will be interesting to see f he gets a place in the final XI. Shreyas Iyer, who recently slammed a hundred on debut, is likely to replace his Mumbai teammate.
It has been learned that it rained last night night but the sun is shining right now. A bit of cloud cover with showers is predicted for afternoon.
Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock(w), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Duanne Olivier, Beuran Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, George Linde, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Ryan Rickelton, Glenton Stuurman, Marco Jansen
KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, Jayant Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Priyank Panchal.
Hello and welcome to the live blog of 1st India vs South Africa Test in Centurion. It’s Boxing Day and the fans are eager to witness the contest in which Virat Kohli’s men lock horns with Dean Elgar’s team. What will be India’s playing XI for this much-awaited game? Stay tuned with us as we’ll get to know that soon.
India vs South Africa, 1st Test Live Cricket Score, Day 1: Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa in Centurion. To everyone’s surprise, India brought Ajinkya Rahane back in the line-up and benched Ishant Sharma. The bowling line-up comprises Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Ashwin and all-rounder Shardul Thakur.
South Africa, on the other hand, handed debut to Marco Jansen who joins Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada in the line-up. Keshav Maharaj is the spinner.
India have had a great year in the longest format of the game. They defeated the Aussies in their home and dominated England twice. They are coming into the contest after thumping New Zealand 1-0 on home turf and the experts believe it’s a great chance for Kohli & Co to script history in the Rainbow Nation.
India have never won a Test series in South Africa. Out of 7 series played here, the hosts have six while one ended in a tie. Overall, the visitors have won just three games out of 20 played against the Proteas. And this around, with a terrific mix of players, the visitors look to start afresh.
On paper, India have got the arsenal to match South Africa in terms of pace line-up. Since the tour of 2018, Jasprit Bumrah’s stocks have risen in Test cricket, followed by Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma with Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur completing the hexagon of India’s world-class pace attack.
But the main concerns of the Indian team have been in batting, with captain Virat Kohli and senior pros Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in the middle of a lean patch.
In the recent home series against New Zealand, India were majorly bailed out of trouble by newbie Shreyas Iyer in Kanpur and opener Mayank Agarwal in Mumbai.
With Rohit Sharma out of the series due to a left hamstring injury, the batters have to put their best foot forward.
South Africa, on the other hand, will be playing a Test match for the first time since playing two matches against West Indies in June. Though the hosts’ batting might has been depleted by the retirements of AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis, captain Dean Elgar is still there with Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen for company.
But they will have more batting concerns in terms of experience with wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock only available for the first Test before going on paternity leave.
In the Proteas’ favour, Centurion has been a fortress, just like the Gabba has been for Australia. In 26 Tests at the venue, South Africa have won 21 times and faced defeat only twice, against England in 2000 and Australia in 2014.
But with them and India having pockets of weakness in batting, one can say that the series could be decided by runs and to some extent, the ability to dismiss the batters quickly.
Squads:
South Africa: Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton and Duanne Olivier.
India: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj.
