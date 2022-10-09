India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI Latest Updates: Shikhar Dhawan-led IND Look to Save Series in Ranchi

Last Updated: October 09, 2022, 13:03 IST
Ranchi, India
South Africa stand-in captain Keshav Maharaj has won the toss and opted to bat first against India in Ranchi. Temba Bavuma and Tabraiz Shamsi are out - they were not feeling well this morning. Hence Maharaj is leading the tourists today.
As expected, Shahabaz Ahmed will be making his ODI debut against South Africa which means they will have six specialist bowlers in Ranchi unlike Lucknow where they had five.
On the batting front, it will be important for Shreyas Iyer to score some runs under his belt as the top-order batter is among the reserve batters for the T20 World Cup.
Iyer, who has been named vice-captain for the series, bailed India out of a top-order collapse on Thursday.
Known for his weakness against short balls and slow strike rate against the pacers, Iyer played a counter-attacking knock.
But the biggest positive for India out of the second ODI was the performance of Sanju Samson, who has not been able to cement his place in the team seven years after his debut.
With BCCI revealing Chahar complained of a stiff back following the third T20I against South Africa ahead of the first ODI in Lucknow, it gives India plenty of soul-searching to do on Sunday. They have named allrounder Washington Sundar as his replacement for the remaining two matches of the series.
South African bowlers then stepped up to the occasion and dismantled the highly-vaunted Indian batting line-up. The likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Shubhman Gill were found wanting against the South African pacers. Skipper Temba Bavuma would want to wrap up the series in the second ODI and register a rare series victory on Indian soil.
Hello and a very warm welcome from MS Dhoni’s home town Ranchi which will be playing the host for the second ODI match between India and South Africa where the three match ODI series is on the line for India!
IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Score, JSCA Cricket Stadium Ranchi: India and South Africa will face-off in the high-stakes second game of the ongoing three-match ODI series on October 9. The Proteas produced a spirited performance to win the first ODI in impressive fashion. While batting first, the visitors put up 249 runs on the board, courtesy of Heinrich Klaasen’s 74 and David Miller’s 75.
Ahead of the second ODI match between India and South Africa, here is all you need to know:
When will the second ODI match between India and South Africa be played?
The second ODI match between India and South Africa will be played on October 9, Sunday.
Where will the second ODI match between India and South Africa be played?
The second ODI match between India and South Africa will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.
What time will the second ODI match between India and South Africa begin?
The second ODI match between India and South Africa will begin at 1:30 pm IST, on October 9.
Which TV channels will broadcast the second ODI match between India and South Africa?
The second ODI match between India and South Africa will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the second ODI match between India and South Africa?
The second ODI match between India and South Africa will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: David Miller
Vice-Captain: Shardul Thakur
Suggested Playing XI for IND vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Sanju Samson
Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, David Miller
All-rounders: Shardul Thakur, Aiden Markram
Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
IND vs SA Probable Playing XIs
India Probable Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi
South Africa Probable Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi
