Live now

Live Cricket Score India vs South Africa 2022, 3rd T20I Latest Updates: Quinton de Kock Hits a Brisk Fifty to Drive SA

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: Follow live score, commentary and latest updates of IND vs SA 3rd T20I from Indore. Also check the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I scorecard

ind vs sa 2022 live cricket streaming live score for 3rd t20i indore

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Feroz Khan

Last Updated: October 04, 2022, 19:51 IST

Indore, India

Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA 3rd T20I, Holkar Cricket Stadium: India captain Rohit Sharma opted to field first after winning the toss on Tuesday. He informed that the team has made three changes to their playing XI bringing in Shreyas Iyer, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj in place of Virat KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Arshdeep Singh (rested as a precaution). Read More

Oct 04, 2022 19:51 IST

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: 100 up For SA

Quinton de Kock swings one from Harshal Patel to fine leg to bring up South Africa’s 100 in 10.1 Overs.

Oct 04, 2022 19:49 IST

3rd T20I Live Updates IND vs SA Indore: South Africa 96/1 in 10 Overs

Boundary to end the 10th Over, bowled by Umesh Yadav, from Rilee Rossouw who moves to 35 off 17. South Africa have laid a solid foundation to tee off in the next 10 overs now. They have scored 96/1 in 10 Overs. Quinton de Kock is batting on 54 off 35.

Oct 04, 2022 19:46 IST

South Africa vs India 2022 Latest Score Fifty For QDK

FIFTY! Quinton de Kock is connecting them as good as ever. Swings one from Umesh Yadav over backward square leg region for his fourth six of the innings to bring up a second straight fifty off just 33 deliveries. South Africa 91/1

Oct 04, 2022 19:44 IST

IND vs SA Live Score Today: South Africa on The Move

A big over for South Africa this one. 15 runs from it. Quinton de Kock went for the reverse sweep and aced it to slam the ball over point for a six. And then Rilee Rossouw ended the over by slog sweeping it over deep midwicket where Mohammed Siraj dropped the catch and worse, parried it over the boundary for a six. Rossouw was on 24. South Africa 83/1 in 9 Overs.

Oct 04, 2022 19:39 IST

SA vs IND Live Updates: Harshal Introduced

Quinton de Kock looks in nice touch. He scored a scratchy fifty in Guwahati. Today, looks very much in control. Harshal Patel into the attack and De Kock lofted one over mid-off for his fourth four of the innings. Barring that boundary, a decent over from Harshal - seven from it. South Africa 68/1 in 8 Overs.

Oct 04, 2022 19:35 IST

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: Another Expensive Over From Siraj

Mohammed Siraj brought back into the attack. And he leaks 13 runs in it. He dropped one short around off which Rilee Rossouw pulled powerfully for a flat six over midwicket. And then Quinton de Kock made a late adjustment after spotting that the short ball was outside off - he steered that to third man region for four. South Africa 61/1 in 7 Overs.

Oct 04, 2022 19:30 IST

3rd T20I Live Updates IND vs SA Indore: South Africa 48/1 in Powerplay

A decent end to the Powerplay for South Africa. Ravichandran Ashwin continued. He bowled one full and Rilee Rossouw biffed it over midwicket boundary for a six. 10 runs from the over. South Africa 48/1 in 6 Overs.

Oct 04, 2022 19:26 IST

South Africa vs India 2022 Latest Score: Rossouw Starts With Back-to-back Fours

Rilee Rossouw hadn’t scored in the first two games but tonight, he gets off the mark with successive boundaries off Umesh Yadav. The first one was flicked to fine leg after Umesh dropped it full while the next was pulled to fine leg after the bowler shortened his length. A wicket and 8 runs in the over. South Africa 38/1 in 5 Overs.

Oct 04, 2022 19:23 IST

IND vs SA Live Score Today: Bavuma Falls on 3

WICKET! Temba Bavuma’s poor series ends with another poor show. He did get off the mark today after failing to score in the first two matches but managed just three runs before Umesh Uadav got rid off him with his first delivery of the match. A drive from Bavuma but it comes off the bottom end of the bat and Rohit Sharma accepts an easy catch. South Africa 30/1 in 4.1 Overs.

Oct 04, 2022 19:21 IST

SA vs IND Live Updates: Spin Introduced

Ravichandran Ashwin quickly replaced Mohammed Siraj who was expensive in his first over. Quinton de Kock made room and went for a drive but managed a thick outside edge. The SA opener was lucky the ball flew away safely for a four. 7 runs from it. South Africa 30/0 in 4 Overs.

Oct 04, 2022 19:17 IST

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: QDK Gets Another Maximum

Quinton de Kock is now getting a little adventurous. He shuffles across and swipes one from Deepak Chahar over square leg for his second six of the innings. Chahar does well to limit South Africa to nine runs in total including that big hit. South Africa 23/0 in 3 Overs.

Oct 04, 2022 19:13 IST

3rd T20I Live Updates IND vs SA Indore: QDK Takes Off

Mohammed Siraj errs in line twice. And is punished. Quinton de Kock is quite strong on the leg-side. Siraj pitched one on the length and down the leg-side and QDK slammed it over fine leg for a six. Later, Siraj erred in line again and QDK collected a one-bounce four. 13 runs from the first over of Siraj. South Africa 14/0 in 2 Overs.

Oct 04, 2022 19:07 IST

South Africa vs India 2022 Latest Score: Almost a Run Out

Well, if there were nerves, they were all evident. South Africa opener Quinton de Kock would have been on his way back to the dug-out off the very first delivery had Shreyas Iyer landed his direct hit from mid-off. A push from De Kock and he set off for a quick single but his captain Temba Bavuma wasn’t interested who was watching the ball. De Kock had covered quite a distance and given up but the ball missed the stumps. A single finally was taken off the fourth delivery before two more dot balls ended the over. South Africa 1/0 in 1 Over.

Oct 04, 2022 19:00 IST

IND vs SA Live Score Today: All Set For The Game

Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock are the two South Africa openers. Indian team, led by Rohit Sharma, in their customary pre-match huddle. Players listening intently to his instructions and out they walk onto the field. Deepak Chahar will open the attack.

Oct 04, 2022 18:43 IST

SA vs IND Live Updates South Africa Captain Temba Bavuma at The Toss

Wasn’t too sure on what to do today, not too fussed about losing the toss. As a leader, these are the kind of games you want to contribute. Hopefully, I can repay the team today. The series is out of our reach but this is our last opportunity we have to achieve a few objectives ahead of WC.

Oct 04, 2022 18:39 IST

3rd T20I Live Updates IND vs SA Indore: Rohit Sharma at The Toss

It’s a very high scoring ground, I feel the pitch won’t change a lot so nice to know what target is in front of us. Arshdeep misses out for some issues with his back. It is precautionary, nothing serious.

Oct 04, 2022 18:37 IST

South Africa vs India 2022 Latest Score: SA Playing XI

Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Oct 04, 2022 18:36 IST

IND vs SA Live Score Today: India Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (captain), Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Oct 04, 2022 18:36 IST

SA vs IND Live Updates: Team Changes

India have included Shreyas Iyer, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj in their playing XI. On the other hand, South Africa have one change - Anrich Nortje rested and replaced by Dwaine Pretorius

Oct 04, 2022 18:34 IST

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: Toss

India captain Rohit Sharma has won the coin toss and opted to field first against South Africa in this third and final T20I to be played in Indore. India have made three changes- KL Rahul and Virat Kohli have been rested while Arshdeep Singh has an issue with his back so has also been benched as a precautionary measure.

Oct 04, 2022 18:00 IST

3rd T20I Live: South Africa Full Squad

Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen

Oct 04, 2022 17:59 IST

SA vs IND Live Updates: India Full Squad

Rohit Sharma (captain), Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed

Oct 04, 2022 17:35 IST

IND vs SA 2022 Live: India Eye Clean Sweep

Having secured the series, Rohit Sharma & Co will be eyeing a 3-0 clean sweep and enter the T20 WC on a confident note. They have already been jolted by the absence of injured Jasprit Bumrah for the entire WC.

Oct 04, 2022 16:49 IST

India vs South Africa Live!

A warm greeting to everyone who are joining us for our live coverage of the 3rd T20I between India and South Africa to be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore tonight. The hosts have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and will make at least two confirmed changes to their playing XI - Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have been rested.

South Africa have already conceded the series but will want to get a win under their belt before the ODIs. The tourists have made one change – Anrich Nortje rested and Dwaine Pretorius gets a game

It’s a dead rubber from the perspective of the series but for the two opponents, it’s a chance to fine tune certain aspects, get some batters back in form and gain confidence in the lead up to the T20 World Cup that starts in 10 days’ time. India clinched the three-match series in Guwahati where over 400 runs were scored. Armed with a 2-0 lead, they have rested the in-form pair of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul but batting isn’t their worry right now. The bowling, especially in the death overs, is their Achilles’ Heel. Will they manage to find solution for that tonight?

For South Africa, the form of captain Temba Bavuma and Rilee Rossouw is a concern. Both are yet to score. David Miller’s stunning century in Guwahati was a big positive while Quinton de Kock digging it out for a fighting fifty was also a welcome news for the Proteas. They would want to fire on all cylinders tonight.

When will the third T20I match between India and South Africa be played?

The third T20I match between India and South Africa will take place on October 4, Tuesday.

Where will the third T20I match India vs South Africa be played?

The third T20I match between India and South Africa will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

What time will the third T20I match India vs South Africa begin?

The third T20I match between India and South Africa will begin at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa third T20I match?

India vs South Africa third T20I match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa third T20I match?

India vs South Africa third T20I match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

India vs South Africa Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Arshhdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed/Mohammed Siraj

South Africa Predicted Line-up: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

