>Live Score India U19 vs South Africa U19: Hello and welcome to our coverage of ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 where India take on South Africa. It has been drizzling here in Guyana and therefore, no toss was possible.

Runners-up of the last edition, India Under 19 will have a go at South Africa Under 19 in the fourth match of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022. Province Stadium in Guyana will host the promising game of cricket on Saturday, January 15 at 7:30 PM IST.

India are looking in fine touch ahead of the Championship. The team showed a lot of promise and intent during the warm-up matches. The Men in Blue defeated West Indies in their first warm-up game by a massive 108 runs.

The team followed it up with another brilliant performance against Australia as they won by nine wickets. In both games, the batters ruled the show. India will hope to carry forward the momentum to lift the trophy for the fifth time.

South Africa, on the other hand, were also decent during the warm-up. Their first game against Australia was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain. In their second game, they hammered West Indies by three wickets as they convincingly chased 190 runs.

