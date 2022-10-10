India vs South Africa Live Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs SA Third ODI Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Team India, under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan, clinched a seven-wicket victory against South Africa in the second ODI to level the series. India will now be hoping to win the final ODI and secure a sensational comeback in the series. The third ODI between India and South Africa is scheduled to be played on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Earlier, Proteas had kicked off the series on a promising note after winning the first ODI by nine runs. However, India scripted a resounding comeback after they registered a victory in the second game on Sunday to level the series. Shreyas Iyer notched his second ODI century in the match to earn a much-needed victory for Team India.

Earlier, India had outclassed South Africa 2-1 in the T20I series.

Ahead of Tuesday’s third ODI match between India and South Africa; here is all you need to know:

What date third ODI match between India (IND) and South Africa (SA) will be played?

The third ODI match between India and South Africa will take place on October 11, Tuesday.

Where will the third ODI match India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) be played?

The third ODI match between India and South Africa will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

What time will the third ODI match India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) begin?

The third ODI match between India and South Africa will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) third ODI match?

India vs South Africa third ODI match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) third ODI match?

India vs South Africa third ODI match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa Predicted Starting Line-up: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj (captain), Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

