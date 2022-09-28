Edited By: Aakash Biswas
India vs South Africa, 1st T20I Highlights: Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar hit the South Africans hard with some magical swing bowling before Suryakumar Yadav’s little gem on a difficult track ensured an easy eight-wicket victory for India in the first T20 International here on Wednesday. Read More
Fifties from KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav sailed the Indian ship safely in the tricky chase of 107. The target looked easy but the green top at the Greenfield Stadium made things tougher. Both teams had tough starts but South Africa’s story was much more bitter.
Arshdeep and Deepak Chahar provided the dream start to India, snaring 5 wickets in the first three overs. The situation got worse for the visitors as they were reduced to 68/7 after which Keshav Maharaj provided a little respite. The South African spinner scored a 35-ball 41 before India restricted Temba Bavuma & Co to 106/8 in 20 overs.
In reply, India too had a troubled start. Skipper Rohit Sharma was out for a two-ball duck while Virat Kohli could muster just 3 runs off 9 deliveries. In fact, India posted their lowest powerplay score – 17 – in T20Is. But Rahul and Suryakumar ultimately joined forces and forged an unbeaten 93-run stand to take India home.
Suryakumar got his fifty off 33 balls, with the help of 3 sixes and 5 boundaries. Rahul, on the other hand, reached his half-century in 56 deliveries. His innings was laced with 4 sixes and 2 boundaries.
India now lead the series 1-0. The teams will now shift bases to Guwahati for the 2nd T20I of the series on Sunday.
Rahul, Suryakumar have stitched a 74-run stand for the 3rd wicket while India are just 16 runs away from going 1-0 up in the series.
IND: 91/2 after 15 overs.
Full toss from Nortje and Rahul obliges; smashes it over extra-cover for another six. India cruising towards a decent win.
IND: 86/2 after 14.3 overs.
Suryakumar Yadav is in a different zone here. Fuller ball from Maharaj, spinning away. SKY goes inside-out over extra cover for a colossal six.
IND: 75/2 after 12.4 overs
Drilled through the on-side. What a shot by Suryakumar Yadav. Too full from Shamsi, SKY shuffles a bit and flicks through long-on for a boundary. 13 runs from the over,
IND: 66/2 after 12 overs.
Suryakumar Yadav smashes a boundary to bring up fifty runs on the board for India. It’s been a tough start for the hosts in the chase but SKY and Rahul seems to be anchoring the innings well.
IND: 51/2 after 10.1 overs.
Nortje to Rahul - SIX over deep mid-wicket. Fuller delivery and Rahul goes aerial with the flick of his strong wrists.
IND: 47/2 after 10 overs.
Quinton de Kock is being attended by the South Africa team physio. He dived to grab the wide ball from Anrich Nortje and seems to have hurt his left hand’s finger. He was hit in the first over as well. Hopefully, nothing is serious there.
IND: 41/2 after 9.1overs.
Suryakumar is out in the middle and certainly doing his stuff. He goes off the mark with back-to-back sixes - both over square leg - and those two beautiful shots make the crowd go gaga at the Greenfield Stadium.
IND: 29/2 after 6.4 overs.
Anrich Nortje strikes first delivery and takes down Virat Kohli! It was going wide outside the off stump, Virat Kohli goes on his toes and slashes hard at the ball. Get an outside edge that flies towards Quinton de Kock behind the wickets.
IND: 17/2 after 6.1 overs.
Team India is in all sorts of trouble and the scorecard reflects their misery. 17 runs in the first six overs and that’s India’s lowest Powerplay score in T20Is.
IND: 17/1 after 6 overs.
Over the slip cordon and a boundary for Rahul. Length ball from Rabada, Rahul goes for the drive but gets a thick edged and the ball goes over slips for four runs.
IND: 16/1 after 4.2 overs.
The target of 107 looks easy but the Greenfield Stadium’s green top isn’t letting the batters enjoy. India are off to a nervy start, rather slow. 4 overs gone, and they have got just 12 runs.
IND: 12/1 after 4 overs.
A magnificent catch from Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma falls for a duck. Rabada gets the prized wicket
IND: 9/1 after 2.2 overs
Parnell to Rahul - FOUR. Wrong line from Parnell and he gets punished by the Indian vice-captain.
IND: 8/0 after 1.2 overs
Brilliant start from Rabada. The South African speedster begins the proceedings with a maiden over. Seems like it’s going to be a tricky chase for India.
IND: 0/0 after 1 over
KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma walk out to bat. They will begin the chase of 107. Kagiso Rabada opens the South African attack.
Team India restrict South Africa to 106 for 8 in 20 overs. Following a horrendous start, Keshav Maharaj shouldered the limping South African innings with a 35-ball 41. India now need 107 to win this game.
Harshal Patel cleans up Keshav Maharaj! A slower yorker around the middle and leg. Keshav Maharaj looks to push this one away, but he misses. The ball sneaks under his bat and goes onto shatter the stumps.
SA: 101/8 after 19.1 overs.
Starts with a blast but ends up giving a treat to the opponents. 17 runs from Arshdeep Singh’s final over, 100-up for South Africa
SA: 100/7 after 19 overs.
Swatted over wide third man for a six. Not a good start for Arshdeep. Short and wide outside off, and Maharaj slashes the upper.
SA: 93/7 after 18.2 overs.
Arshdeep comes into the attack and Keshav Maharaj welcomes him with a boundary through a scoop shot. Gorgeously played.
A full toss from Harshl Patel and Mahraj flicks it towards the leg side for a boundary. It was an attempted Yorker but turned out to be a full toss and punished by Maharaj.
SA: 79/7 after 17 overs.
Axar Patel strikes and South Africa lose another wicket. Wayne Parnell departs after a sluggish innings. Tries to heave a fuller delivery towards deep mid-wicket but Suryakumar Yadav runs to his right and takes a good catch.
SA: 68/7 after 15.5 overs
Wayne Parnell smashes a boundary off Axar Patel; a much-needed one for South Africa. Short ball, Parnell pulls it square on the leg-side for a boundary.
Another brilliant over by Axar Patel. He hasn’t got a wicket yet but is currently having an economy of 1.5. Just 2 overs from his 2nd over, SA: 61/6 after 14 overs.
Swatted away! What a shot this is from Keshav Maharaj. Chahar bowls this short and outside off, Keshav Maharaj gets into position in a flash and pulls the ball over deep square leg.
SA: 59/6 after 13 overs
Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel just gave just one run in their respective overs. Terrific job done by the off-spinners. Meanwhile, 50-runs come up for South Africa.
SA: 50/6 after 12 overs.
10 overs are gone and India are pretty much in control. South African tail is trying to put up a decent score after the horrendous top-order collapse.
SA: 48/6 after 10 overs.
Wickets falling in quick succession, off-spinner bowling a maiden, South African tail-enders smashing sixes and boundaries - it’s all happening here in Thiruvananthapuram. Ashwin ends up bowling a maiden over and that has put a lot of pressure on South Africa again.
SA: 42/6 after 9 overs.
India
: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.
South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.
A target of 107 on a pitch with underlying moisture and more than waist high bounce at times was a struggle before Suryakumar (50 not out in 33 balls) released the pressure created by KL Rahul (51 not out, 56 balls) as India won the game in 16.4 overs to go 1-0 up in three-match series.
Earlier Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first, He revealed that the hosts have made three changes from the eleven which won the series against Australia in Hyderabad, left-arm pacer Arshdeep and left-handed batter Pant come in as Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been rested from the series.
IND vs SA, 1st T20I Preview
After thumping the Aussies 2-1, it’s time to square off against the Proteas once again at home. Team India faces South Africa in the first game of the 3-match series in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. The Men in Blue will be looking to round off their T20 World Cup preparation with a marked improvement in their death bowling besides providing crucial game time to its untested players.
Going forward, death bowling has been the biggest concern for Indian and captain Rohit Sharma singled it out as an area of concern. The hosts will be without two of their key bowlers, Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who have been rested ahead of the ICC event next month.
Harshal Patel did not have the best of times in his comeback series against Australia but he will be expected to get back to his best in the final three games before the World Cup. His career economy rate stands at 9.05 but he conceded more than 12 runs per over against the Aussies.
Deepak Chahar, who is also on standby for the Word Cup, did not get a game in the previous series and he could get a chance if the team decides to rotate its pacers over the three games.
Arshdeep Singh will return to bolster the team’s resources in the slog overs, making an effective combination alongside Jasprit Bumrah, who will aim to regain his full rhythm after coming back from injury.
Over the next week, India will be competing against a team they are yet to beat at home in a bilateral series. South Africa and India will face each other in a group game in Australia and though conditions are totally different here, both teams can pick out areas to target in the coming three games.
All eyes will also be on the young Tristian Stubbs who has made the World Cup squad on the back of his good show in franchise cricket.
