IND vs SA 2022 Live Score 2nd T20I Latest Updates: India Aim to Close Out Series in Guwahati

Why? Two words – Jasprit Bumrah. Yup, the Indian cricket has been consumed by the thoughts of the pacer’s apparent injury which if serious would mean an end to his participation at the T20 World Cup in Australia. And that’s what must be concerning everyone – right from the Indian team management to their devoted fans.

The bosses are keeping their hopes alive – Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly both have maintained a positive outlook hoping against hope that Bumrah might get ready just in time. Fingers crossed.

Switching the focus back to the match tonight. India have a 1-0 lead. A win will put the series in their pocket. A defeat would mean the third T20I becomes the decider. But there’s a third option – a potential washout. Why? The forecast is of thunderstorm during the game. So if not a washout, there’s a chance of the game being halted due to rain.

When will the 2nd T20I match between India (IND) and South Africa (SA) be played?

The second T20I match between India and South Africa will take place on September 2, Sunday.

Where will the second T20I match India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) be played?

The second T20I match between India and South Africa will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

What time will the second T20I match India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) begin?

The second T20I match between India and South Africa will begin at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) second T20I match?

India vs South Africa second T20I match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) second T20I match?

India vs South Africa second T20I match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar

South Africa Predicted Line-up: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Temba Bavuma (captain), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristian Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje

