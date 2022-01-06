India vs South Africa Live Score 2nd Test Day 4: Rain Delays Start of Play in Johannesburg

Live Score IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 4 Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs South Africa Johannesburg Test score and updates. It is highly likely that the result will come out on Thursday with South Africa in the pole position to win the match. India need some early wickets on Day 4 to stage a comeback in this game. Dean Elgar’s wicket will be crucial for India to seal the series. Read More
So, the official word is out. The play won’t start on time today due to a drizzle in Johannesburg. Pitch under covers. Hopefully, the weather will clear out soon. The drainage system at The Wanderers is excellent. Once it stops raining, shouldn’t take much time for the play to start.
So folks, it’s raining in Johannesburg at the moment with pitch put under covers. The rain is expected to make an appearance throughout the day. A stop-start kind of a day.
South Africa need 122 runs to level the series with 8 wickets in hand as India have a tough task ahead of them to clinch the series. Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma’s wickets are going to be the key for India as they will look to breach their defence as early as possible to get back into the game.
Hello and welcome to our live blog of India vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 4 from the Wanderers, Johannesburg. After three days of exciting cricket, the high-octane clash has entered its fourth day where there are high chances of getting a result.
Elgar defied a hostile Indian bowling attack on a difficult pitch to lead his team’s quest for a series-levelling win on the third day of the second Test.
India vs South Africa: Full Coverage | Photos | Schedule | Results
Set to make 240 to win, South Africa were 118 for two at the close, with Elgar unbeaten on 46 after facing 121 balls in a three-hour examination of his skills and resolve.
The left-handed Elgar was struck on the neck by a ball from Jasprit Bumrah and on the right hand by Shardul Thakur, with both injuries requiring treatment on the field.
South Africa made a bright start, with Aiden Markram stroking 31 off 38 balls in an opening stand of 47 with Elgar.
But Markram fell leg before wicket to first innings bowling hero Thakur, who won a verdict from umpire Marais Erasmus after two earlier unsuccessful appeals in the same over.
Run-scoring became increasingly difficult, with uneven bounce becoming more of a factor as the sun beat down on a pitch which has given help to the fast bowlers throughout the match.
But it was off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who made the second breakthrough when he trapped Keegan Petersen in front of his stumps for 28 with the total on 93.
After losing the first Test in Centurion, South Africa need to win to keep the series alive ahead of next week’s third and final Test in Cape Town.
With only six recognised batsmen in their line-up, a tense finish is in prospect for Thursday.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here