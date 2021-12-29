That seemed like a good shout from Marco Jansen and co. After some chat with his teammates, captain Dean Elgar is convinced and he asks for the not decision to be reviewed. That pitched in line and cam back in as Shardul Thakur allows it to crash onto his knee roll but ball tracker says the ball would have gone over the stumps. Elgar has a brief chat with the umpire as the on-field decision stays. Not the first time we have seen a captain not happy with the DRS call.