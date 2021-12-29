India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, Boxing Day Test, Day 4: Team India will resume innings on 16/1 with KL Rahul batting on 5 and Shardul Thakur unbeaten on 4. The visitors compensated their batting collapse with an impeccable bowling show on the fourth day to bundle out South Africa for 197. Read More
DROPPED! CHETESHWAR PUJARA GETS ANOTHER LIFE! Poor from Kagiso Rabada at mid-on as it was an easy catch and he couldn’t believe it himself after dropping that. Lungi Ngidi is causing trouble for Pujara who is looking a bit underconfident at the moment. IND 45/2 in 16.4 overs
Kagiso Rabada has bowled 15 no-balls so far in this match. It’s a problem he needs to address fast because if he gets a wicket on a no-ball then it will hurt both him and his team. Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara is looking a bit rusty as he has been beaten by Rabada a couple of times. IND 35/2 in 15 overs
OUT! Kagiso Rabada gets the first wicket of the day as Shardul Thakur is taking a long walk towards the dressing room. A fine ball from Rabada and Shardul edged it to slips where Wiaan Mulder takes a comfortable catch. It was bound to happen, the way Proteas bowlers were coming hard at him. Shardul underperformed with the bat in both innings as the team management demands a bit more from him. IND 34/2 in 12.5 overs
KL Rahul is playing with a very cautious approach, the same he batted in the first session of day 1. The Indian vice-captain wants the ball to get older, while Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen are running hard against him and Shardul here in search of a wicket. IND 30/1 in 12 overs
Excellent over from Marco Jansen, he got hit for a maximum but at the same time caused a lot of trouble for Shardul Thakur, who looked uncomfortable on the balls nipping back in. Shardul has the ability to score quick runs and India will want him to do the same here. IND 28/1 in 10 overs
That seemed like a good shout from Marco Jansen and co. After some chat with his teammates, captain Dean Elgar is convinced and he asks for the not decision to be reviewed. That pitched in line and cam back in as Shardul Thakur allows it to crash onto his knee roll but ball tracker says the ball would have gone over the stumps. Elgar has a brief chat with the umpire as the on-field decision stays. Not the first time we have seen a captain not happy with the DRS call.
Kagiso Rabada opens the attack on the fourth day’s morning in Centurion. His second is onto the pads of Rahul and he flicks it away for a couple. And then Rabada induces an edge from Rahul but the gully is absent allowing the ball a safe passage to the boundary. Six runs from the first over of the morning to India. The lead is now 152 runs.
Out walk the South African fielders, led by their captain Dean Elgar. The overnight unbeaten India batters KL Rahul and Shardul Thakur are gearing up too. Eight wickets fell in the morning session yesterday - seven of them belonged to India. What’s this morning has in store for us?
The forecast for today is good. However, there’s a chance of rain later in the day. On paper, we have 196 overs. India are 146 runs ahead with nine wickets remaining. And the way the Centurion pitch has been behaving, should we have full two-day of cricket, expect a result. The bad news is there’s forecast of rain tomorrow. 18 wickets fell yesterday. Could we hope of a repeat today?
Mohammad Shami once again proved why is he considered as one of the finest Indian pacers. On Tuesday, the right-arm quick picked up the sixth five-wicket haul of his Test career and became only the fifth Indian pacer to pick 200 wickets in the longest format of the game.
India (1st innings): 327 All-out (Rahul 123, Ngidi 6/71)
South Africa (2nd innings): 197 All-out (Bavuma 52; Shami 5/44)
India (2nd innings): 16/1 (Rahul 5*, Jansen 1/4); Lead by 146 runs
Hello and welcome to the live blog of India vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 4 in centurion. With a 146-run lead, India would look to dominate the hosts and eye setting a big total. But it would be interesting to how the Indian batters would perform against the home pacers, right a day after getting collapse.
India lost and regained control of the first test Tuesday by bouncing back from a batting collapse of seven wickets for 55 runs to bowl South Africa out for 197 on the third day.
That gave Virat Kohli’s team a 130-run first-innings lead. It had stretched that to 146 by reaching 16-1 in its second innings at stumps on a day when 18 wickets fell — all to fast bowlers.
ALSO READ | IND vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3, Live Scorecard and Updates
Ngidi finished with 6-71 for his second-best test figures. His best were against India at Centurion in 2018.
Mohammed Shami followed that lead for India, with the seamer stepping up to take 5-44 and reach 200 test wickets. With Shami leading and Shardul Thakur (2-51) supporting, South Africa was dismissed for less than 200 to give India the ascendancy again, and India didn’t even feel the temporary loss to injury of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah (2-16).
The depth and quality of India’s fast-bowling attack — which hasn’t always been the case — may be the defining factor in finally cracking South Africa.
Thakur underlined that by playing a crucial support role with his two wickets. He forced Quinton de Kock to play on for 34 to break a 72-run partnership with Bavuma and send back South Africa’s most dangerous player.
