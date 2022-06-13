India vs South Africa Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch third T20I match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

South Africa could not have asked for a better start to their five-match T20I series against India. After securing two convincing victories in the first two T20Is, the visitors will be looking to win the third match on Tuesday in order to seal the series. The third match of series is slated to be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

India’s record 12-match unbeaten streak in T20Is came to an end after the Rishabh Pant-led side suffered a seven-wicket defeat. There was no change in the outcome in the second match as well after the hosts conceded four-wicket defeat to go down 0-2 down in the series.

In the second T20I, batting first, India managed to post a total of 148/6 in 20 overs. Shreyas Iyer (40 runs off 35 balls) emerged as his side’s highest scorer in the game. South Africa, during the run chase, suffered an early jolt after losing quick three wickets. But South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klassen (81 runs off 46 balls) played a superb innings to help his side in avoiding the early scare. The Temba Bavuma-led side eventually reached the target with 10 balls remaining.

Ahead of Tuesday’s third T20I match between India and South Africa; here is all you need to know:

What date Third T20I match between India and South Africa will be played?

The Third T20I match between India and South Africa will take place on June 13, Tuesday.

Where will the Third T20I match India vs South Africa be played?

The third T20I match between India and South Africa will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

What time will the third T20I match India vs South Africa begin?

The third T20I match between India and South Africa will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa match?

India vs South Africa match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa third T20I match?

India vs South Africa third T20I match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

India vs South Africa Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa Predicted Starting Line-up: Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (captain), Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

