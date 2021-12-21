India vs South Africa: Pacer Anrich Nortje Ruled Out of Test Series Due to Injury

South Africa have suffered a major blow ahead of the first Test against South Africa, which begins on December 26 in Centurion. Right-arm pacer Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the 3-match series owing to an injury, Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed on Tuesday. It also stated that no replacement will named to replace the injured bowler.

The South African cricket board took to social media and informed about Nortje’s injury. It wrote, “Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the 3-match #BetwayTestSeries due to a persistent injury. No replacement will be brought in."

“Proteas bowler, Anrich Nortje, has been ruled out of the three-match, Betway Test series against India, due to a persistent injury," CSA said in a statement.

“He has unfortunately not recovered adequately for the expected Test match bowling loads and is currently consulting with specialists to manage and advise on his recovery. No replacement will be brought in," it added.

Nortje is well known for his exploits in the Indian Premier League where he plays for Delhi Capitals. The Capitals have retained Nortje and not compatriot Kagiso Rabada ahead of the IPL mega auction next month. Rabada will be leading the pace attack in the Boxing Day Test.

Nortje, who has so far played 12 Tests taking 47 wickets in 21 innings, is one of the most feared bowlers in the world and his absence would hit the South African team hard.

>South Africa Test squad: Dean Elgar (Captain), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Keegan Petersen , Rassie van der Dussen , Kyle Verreynne , Marco Jansen , Glenton Stuurman , Prenelan Subrayen , Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton and Duanne Olivier.

