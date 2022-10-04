India vs South Africa Probable Playing XIs: Complete Squads of IND vs SA 3rd T20I

Team India has already wrapped up the T20I series against South Africa after registering two emphatic wins in the first two matches. While Thiruvananthapuram was a close encounter, Guwahati proved to be a run fest with India registering their fourth-highest total in T20Is. Indore is the final stop for the series as the two sides clash on Tuesday, October 4, in a dead rubber.

Team India’s batting concerns now seem sorted with all the pieces fitting perfectly into the jigsaw. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are firing at the top, while Virat Kohli has played the role of the anchor to perfection. Suryakumar Yadav has been India’s trump card as he has scored runs in the middle overs. With Hardik Pandya rested Dinesh Karthik has taken up the mantle of finishing the innings for India. The all-out attack mantra added to this star-studded batting line-up seems like the perfect recipe for success.

It’s the bowling department that has emerged as a huge concern for India heading to the ICC T20I World Cup. They faced a major blow as ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out for the series and might not be available for the World Cup. Veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been in dire straits leaking runs in the death overs. Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar have put in good shifts lately but their efficiency at the big stage would be a concern.

South Africa will also be concerned about their top order as skipper Tenda Bavuma and Aiden Markram have failed to give them good starts. David Miller’s return to form will be a huge boost for the Proteas and they will hope that their bowling unit finds their feet in the final encounter.

India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa Predicted Starting Line-up: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

India vs South Africa squads:

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer

South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Tristan Stubbs

