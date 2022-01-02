India vs South Africa Probable XIs 2nd Test: Is This How The Two Teams Could Line-up in Johannesburg?

Team India began the year by drawing the Sydney Test, before breaching the Gabba fortress in Australia. In a sweet sign off , Virat Kohli and Co conquered the Centurion, beating South Africa by 113 runs in the first Test and take 1-0 lead in ongoing three-match series. Their victory was impressive since a whole day’s play lost to rain.

After the conquest of Centurion, the teams will resume their rivalry in the second Test at the Wanderers Stadium, in Johannesburg, starting on Monday, January 3, 2022. The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST.

It was India’s fourth victory over South Africa in South Africa. It was another failure for the Indian top order of Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli. However, the fast bowlers who swung the game in favour of India, with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami were stand out pacers.

As for South Africa, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock and skipper Dean Elgar who tried to save the day but that wasn’t to be. However, ahead of the second Test the Proteas wicketkeeper-batter De Kock announced his retirement from Test cricket after the defeat. The 29-year-old stated that the decision was motivated by his desire to spend more time with his family. He scored 34 runs in the first innings and 21 in the second.

Cricket enthusiasts in India can watch the match on Sony Sports Network channels and can live stream it through the SonyLIV app and website.

Here is a look at the probable playing XI for the India tour of South Africa 2021-22, 2nd Test match:

>South Africa probable playing XI against India: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder

>India probable 11 against South Africa: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

