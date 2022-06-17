‘He Can Hit Your Good Balls for Fours’: Dale Steyn Names IND-batter who Easily Faces World’s Best Bowlers

Ruturaj Gaikwad is one of the cricketers who found a spot in the Indian dressing room following his heroics in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Orange Cap winner of the 2021 season is now playing for India in the ongoing 5-match T20I series against South Africa.

He didn’t have a great start in the series, managing the scores of 23 and 1. But in Vizag, he returned with all guns blazing and smashed a 35-ball 57, including 2 sixes and seven boundaries. Eventually, it was his maiden international fifty that helped India in clinching the game by 48 runs.

Former South African pace bowler Dale Steyn has heaped praise on the Maharashtra batter, stating that Gaikwad has come a long way in the last two years. While speaking with ESPN Cricinfo, the former cricketer said it’s not easy to come at the top of the innings, face some of the best bowlers in the world and score consistently.

“He has looked really good in the last two years. He was Chennai Super Kings’ highest run-scorer the year before (2021), and he is a quality player. When you are opening the batting in the IPL, you are generally coming up against the best bowlers in the world, whether it is (Kagiso) Rabada or Lockie Ferguson, you can throw all the names in the hat, and he is up for it," said Steyn.

Gaikwad was the highest run-getter in IPL 2021 as CSK went on to lift the trophy, and his poor form in IPL 2022 contributed greatly to the Chennai franchise finishing ninth this season.

Steyn said Gaikwad’s 35-ball 57 at Visakhapatnam was a superb innings of control.

“A little bit of luck, but you create your own luck. He (Gaikwad) just looked amazing. He looked so good, looked in control. No worries when it comes to pace and no issues with spin, and he reads the game really well. He bats in the similar vein in which KL Rahul bats. He can hit your good balls for fours too," added Steyn.

The fourth match of the series will be played at Rajkot later on Friday with South Africa leading 2-1.

