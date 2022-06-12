India vs South Africa: Sourav Ganguly Meets Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday.

On the way to the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack for the India-South Africa T20I, Ganguly went to Patnaik’s residence in Bhubaneswar.

It was a courtesy call, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

Following the meeting, he went to the stadium. Patnaik is also scheduled to watch the match at the stadium.

Ganguly and Patnaik met after a gap of over 15 years. They had last met on April 11, 2007, officials said.

