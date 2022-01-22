India vs South Africa Squads: IND vs SA Probable Playing 11s for 3rd ODI

South Africa and India will have a go at each other for the third time in the three-match ODI series on January 23, Sunday at the Newlands in Cape Town. Following a 31-run and seven-wicket victory in the first and second game, South Africa have taken a lead of 2-0.

The host will now play for an iconic win of 3-0 against the number one side in the cricket world at the moment. South Africa are unlikely to hamper their winning combination as all the players have done extremely well under the leadership of Temba Bavuma.

India, on the other hand, are going through a lean patch. The team failed to make a mark in the first two games and they will have the last chance on Sunday to save themselves from an embarrassing loss. The team can look towards testing their bench strength as they have already lost the series.

Advertisement

Bhuvneshwar Kumar looked off-color in the first two matches and thus Mohammed Siraj can be given a chance to prove himself in the blue jersey. Notably, Shardul Thakur has been the only positive for the visitors in the series so far as he has delivered headline performances both with the bat and ball.

>South Africa vs India predicted playing XI:

South Africa Probable Playing XI: Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma(c)

India Probable Playing XI: Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal

>South Africa vs India squads:

South Africa’s squad: Temba Bavuma (C), Zubayr Hamza, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Quinton de Kock, Kyle Verreynne, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

India squad: KL Rahul (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here