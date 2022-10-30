India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2022: Is Time Running Out for KL Rahul?

Saturday in Perth and the lead-up to the India versus South Africa game was fairly inconspicuous. The Indian team only had an optional training session, and not many first-team players showed up for training. There was Dinesh Karthik, who did some glove work. And Rohit Sharma, who along with coach Rahul Dravid, came just to take a look at the greenish-top wicket.

The more interesting bit was regarding the bench players, particularly Rishabh Pant. Since the tournament began, he hasn’t missed one practice session. He was part of the four-hour high-intensity team workout before the Pakistan game. Then in Sydney, he turned up for the optional session two days prior. Again, in Perth, he was there, batting in the nets ahead of India’s third game in the tournament.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Advertisement

To say Pant is well-known to both Australian and Indian fans here would be an understatement. He is a legend here, a colossus who brought down Australian cricket at its fortress Gabba, and of course, he is known to cajole babies of opposition captains from time to time. He is the complete package it seems, both on and off the field. While his valuation off the field is still high enough, it is his on-field valuation that is perplexing.

How do you keep Pant on the bench is the obvious question herein. The answer is a simple one. The team has bought into “Dinesh Karthik as finisher" theory, for right or wrong, and Pant must await his chance. But that’s the thing – he isn’t just a backup keeper-batsman anymore. The squad has been structured in such a manner that Pant is also the backup middle-order option, plus he is the fourth-choice opening option.

That last bit is of some interest herein. With Virat Kohli hitting form and batting magically at number three, there is no way he would be moved up the order if the need ever arises. It straightaway implies that Pant is now a third-choice opening option, and it so happens, the need might arise sooner than you think.

Advertisement

“No, we are not looking at any such thing at the moment," said Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour, when asked about KL Rahul’s poor form. “Two games, I don’t think that’s a good enough sample size. He has been batting really well, and he batted well in the practice games too."

He is right, of course. Two games into the World Cup, with South Africa up next, and India wouldn’t be looking to make any sizeable impact changes. Instead, Rahul will – and should – be given another opportunity to redeem himself. The problem will arise if he fails again, for India has a good chance of making the semis. And if Pant comes in at some point, you need to give him one or two games at the top to make it seem a fair option.

Advertisement

And so, at the moment, Pant can only make inroads if the team management is looking to replace Rahul at the top. He is at the nets every time because he has to be ready – the skipper said candidly at the beginning that there is always a last-minute possibility of changes to the bench and reserve players have to be ready. Pant is awaiting that call-up, whilst Rahul is also waiting for a return to form.

Advertisement

So far, Rahul hasn’t looked to be at the races. His big chance was in the previous game against the Netherlands, where in absence of pressure and in a low-intensity game, he could have spent some time in the middle. A wrong lbw call, and the choice to not go for an early DRS meant that he walked back dejected, and to make matter worse, all three other top-order batsmen scored half-centuries as Rahul sat watching.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | IND vs SA: KL Rahul Under Pressure to Score Big Against South Africa as Rishabh Pant Waits in Wings

This happens in cricket. A run of bad luck can hamper your scoring abilities at times. What is more worrying is how Rahul got out in the Pakistan game. He was simply dabbing at the ball, trying to cover the line, and then moved away to leave enough gap at the last moment for an inside edge to crash into his stumps. Prior to that, he had receded into his shell as Pakistan’s fast bowlers upped the ante against India’s top-order.

Rahul appeared indecisive at best in Melbourne. And it was almost a reference to the past when, at times, he had appeared a confused batsman in the longer formats. When he was close to being dropped in both Tests and ODIs, Rahul was always in two minds, trying to score and defend at the same time. This is almost a non-stop battle that he has fought ever since trying to become an all-format, all-weather batsman for team India.

The problem with Rahul’s approach in T20 cricket is a tad more complex, and it finds its origin in his role in the Indian Premier League. Therein, he is the captain and the star batsman of his franchise (both at Kings XI Punjab and Lucknow SuperGiants), thus able to dictate the strategy and tempo of the innings. Often, he tends to bat slower at the beginning, then makes up the strike rate as he bats deeper, and tries to finish off the game. Rahul, despite being an opener, thinks it is his responsibility to finish off games, especially if he is batting deeper.

On the basic premise, he is right, of course. But, this comes at what cost? Slower starts often tend to put the batting line-up under pressure, and this was repeatedly seen to be the case at both Punjab and Lucknow. Further, it confuses the batsman’s mind, because he cannot go out in search of an all-out attack, nor can he continuously hold back his position.

This facet of Rahul’s T20 batting is now playing out for team India. On the day it comes across, he is indomitable. On the day it doesn’t, he looks out of shape and poorly inadequate as a T20 batsman. The balance is somewhere in between, of course, but can Rahul find that equilibrium before it’s too late?

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here