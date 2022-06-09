The cricket fans have seen Umran Malik choking the batters with his sheer pace in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Now, they are eagerly waiting to see him in the blue jersey when Team India takes on South Africa in the T20I series opener in Delhi on Thursday.

The 22-year-old pacer from Jammu has proved his worth in the IPL 2022 in which he scalped 22 wickets, ending the season as the 4-highest wicket-taker of the tournament. Along with the breathtaking pace, Umran has often exhibited his aggression on the field.

Ahead of the first T20I, stand-in captain Rishabh Pant spoke about the new Indian pace sensation, stating that Umran will learn to control his aggression.

Advertisement

“He is an amazing prospect for us. But over a period of time, he will learn how to control his aggression, his line or length. He has bowled nicely in the IPL, but going forward we will see him in flying colours, I guess. But it is going to take the time I guess so till the time we are thinking as a team, people who have come first, we will look to give them early chances," said Pant during a press conference on Wednesday.

Umran has trained well in the nets and has received all the helpful inputs from the coaching staff. Speaking about his experience of training with the Indian team, he said it was exciting and training under the likes of Rahul Dravid and Paras Mhambrey.

I was happy to speak to Rahul sir. He’s a legend and it was delightful to speak to him. He asked me to continue to do what I’ve been doing so far. Paras (Mhambrey) sir was behind me in the nets and was continuously giving inputs. It gave me a lot of confidence because it’s helpful when you are being monitored by your coach. It was exciting to bowl in the training session," Umran had told the BCCI during an interaction.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant on Wednesday was named as captain for the T20I series after KL Rahul was ruled out due to a groin injury on the eve of the match. All-rounder Hardik Pandya will serve as Pant’s deputy in the series.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here