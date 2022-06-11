'Won’t See Him Hitting a lot of Boundaries': Wasim Jaffer Picks IND Batter Who isn't Comfortable Facing Pacers

Team India fielded Shreyas Iyer at No 3 against South Africa in the Delhi T20I in the absence of Virat Kohli, who has been rested for the series. The Mumbai cricketer took the attack to the spinners, smashing 3 sixes and a boundary. However, he stuttered a bit against pace. Iyer scored a 27-ball 36 during his stay at the crease, out of which only 13 runs were scored against the Proteas pacers.

Iyer strikes at over 150 against spinners but the figure goes down when he faces the pacers; to around 130. Even in the recently-concluded IPL 2022, he batted at a strike rate of near 120 against fast bowlers.

Advertisement

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer highlighted Iyer’s weakness against pace and suggested the young batter needs to get rid of it at the earliest as he bats in the top-order in the T20Is.

“You kind of know when Shreyas gets stuck, he moves around in the wicket a lot. He goes outside and wants to access the off-side. Otherwise, you won’t see him hitting a lot of boundaries or sixes off the fast bowlers. He did take down Shamsi and then later on Ishan Kishan took on the Keshav Maharaj threat," Jaffer told ESPNCricinfo.

“Look at the future, he needs to develop some shots with which he can dominate the fast bowlers also. He is batting in the top 4, he is not somebody who comes at the backend. So, he has to improve his game, especially the boundary hitting against fast bowlers. That innings could have been a little bit better. 10-15 more would have come if he had hit a couple more boundaries in this innings," he added.

Former South Africa speedster Dale Steyn opined that Shreyas has enough time, ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia, to work out his weakness against pace bowling under the guidance of head coach Rahul Dravid.

Advertisement

“Knowing that the World Cup is going to be in Australia this year, he is going to have to combat that, facing lot more seamers than spinners. That said, he has a couple more months to work on that. He is a great player, he will work with Rahul Dravid and figure out how to work out that aspect of his game," Steyn said.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here