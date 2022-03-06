India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Ashwin Scripts History in Mohali, Surpasses Kapil Dev's Long-standing Record

Ravichandran Ashwin scripted history during the third day of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali. The veteran Indian off-spinner took his career wicket tally to 435 in the Test match, surpassing the record of former India captain and legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev.

Ashwin achieved the milestone after dismissing Charith Asalanka in the post-tea session on Sunday. He bagged the wickets of Lahiru Thirimanne and Dhananjaya de Silva in the first innings, registering figures of 2/49. The list of his victims in the second innings consisted the likes of Thirimanne, Pathum Nissanka and Asalanka.

With this feat, Ashiwn became the second-highest wicket taker for India in the longest format of the game. He is behind Anil Kumble’s tally of 619 scalps. On the list of highest wicket-taking spin bowlers in Tests, the Tamil Nadu cricketer stands fourth. He recently surpasses former Sri Lanka spinner Rangana Herath who retired with 433 wickets.

Most Test wickets for India

Player No. of Wickets Anil Kumble 619 R Ashwin 435 Kapil Dev 434 Harbhajan Singh 417 Zaheer Khan / Ishant Sharma 311

Spin legends include Muttiah Muralitharan (800 wickets) and Late Shane Warne (708 wickets) are the top two spinners and the highest wicket-takers in the World in the red-ball format.

Earlier, after a career-best 175 with the bat, all-rounder Jadeja bagged a five-wicket haul as India dismissed Sri Lanka for 174 in 65 overs in the first innings. After being made to follow-on, Sri Lanka were 10/1 at lunch. Though Sri Lanka added 110 runs in the second session, they lost three batters with Mathews still looking solid at the crease after playing 72 balls.

