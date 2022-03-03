India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: ​Mohali Weather Update - Forecast for Today’s IND vs SL at PCA IS Bindra Stadium

Mohali Weather Forecast & Update for today’s 1st Test match between India and Sri Lanka: India will be kickstarting a new era on Friday under the leadership of new Test captain, Rohit Sharma. India are the favourite to win the first Test to take a lead of 1-0 in the two-match series. However, we can’t rule out Sri Lanka from the race as they are also well versed with spin-friendly playing conditions.

India are standing at third place in the ICC Test team rankings and they haven’t lost a Test series while playing at home conditions for a long time. The team didn’t enjoy a good outing in their last series in the purest format that came against South Africa. Led by Virat Kohli, the team won the first Test but failed to continue the trend in the remaining two matches.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, last played a Test series against West Indies. The two-match series saw Sri Lanka winning both the games by 187 and 164 runs respectively. The visitors are placed seventh in the ICC Test rankings and will hope to improve their position by performing brilliantly against the Indian side.

Weather report

Weather is unlikely to cause any disturbance during the first Test match between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali. The forecast for day one on March 04, Friday suggests partly cloudy conditions with precipitation chances negligible. The temperature will range from 14 degrees celsius to 24 degrees celsius while the humidity and wind speed are likely to be around 59 percent and 14 km/h.

India (IND) vs Sri Lanka (SL) probable playing XIs:

India Predicted Playing XI: Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma (C), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Mohammed Siraj, Virat Kohli

Sri Lanka Predicted Playing XI: Dushmantha Chameera, Dimuth Karunaratne ©, Lahiru Thirimanne, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Praveen Jayawickrama, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva (vc)

