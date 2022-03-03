India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Team India Squad against Sri Lanka - Probable Playing XIs of Both Teams

India Squad, Sri Lanka Squad, Probable Playing 11 for Today’s 1st Test: The spotlight will be on former Indian skipper Virat Kohli as India will take on Sri Lanka in the first Test of the two-match series on Friday. The two teams will against each other in the longest format from March 04 to March 08 at the Punjab Cricket Association in Mohali.

Virat Kohli will be playing his 100th Test match on Friday and is likely to be the center of attraction for all five days. Meanwhile, there will be some key changes in the Indian team.

Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara have been dropped from the side while KL Rahul is ruled out due to injury. In the absence of three main players, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, and Shubman Gill can feature in the playing XI.

Advertisement

Coming to Sri Lanka, the team features Niroshan Dickwella as he makes a comeback after facing a one-year ban. There are doubts regarding the fitness of Kusal Mendis and he is unlikely to play in the first Test. Also, Wanindu Hasaranga will miss the Test series as well after missing the T20I games.

India vs Sri Lanka predicted playing XI:

India Probable Playing XI: Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma (C), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Mohammed Siraj, Virat Kohli

Sri Lanka Probable Playing XI: Dushmantha Chameera, Dimuth Karunaratne ©, Lahiru Thirimanne, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Praveen Jayawickrama, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva (vc)

India vs Sri Lanka squads:

India’s squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharath, Ravichandran Ashwin (subject to fitness), Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant

Advertisement

Sri Lanka squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva (Vice-Captain), Kusal Mendis (subject to fitness), Niroshan Dickwella, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrema, Lasith Embuldeniya, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here