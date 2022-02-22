India vs Sri Lanka 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, venues, and live streaming details

Following the conclusion of the West Indies tour of India, the Men in Blue will be going up against Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series followed by two Test matches. Sri Lanka tour of India will kickstart from February 24 in Lucknow.

The two teams last played against each other in July 2021 when India toured the island nation for a three-match ODI and T20I series. The tour saw India winning the ODI series by 2-1 while Sri Lanka emerged victorious in the shortest format of the game by 2-1.

India will be riding on confidence as they will play against Sri Lanka. The team outclassed West Indies in three ODIs and T20Is each by 3-0. Also, they will start as the favorites as they have the home advantage.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will hope for redemption after a torrid outing during the Sri Lanka tour of Australia. Dasun Shanaka’s side was recently up against Australia in a five-match T20I series. The games didn’t go as per the plan for the visitors as they lost the first four T20Is. The visitors secured a victory in the last match by five wickets to lose the series by 1-4.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka matches on TV in India?

Star Sports Network has acquired the television rights for the Sri Lanka tour of India 2022.

How can I live stream India vs Sri Lanka matches in India?

India vs Sri Lanka matches will be live-streamed on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

Here is a look at the schedule of the Sri Lanka tour of India:

India vs Sri Lanka, T20Is

1st T20I: February 24, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 7:00 pm IST

2nd T20I: February 26, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 7:00 pm IST

3rd T20I: February 26, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 7:00 pm IST

India vs Sri Lanka Test series

1st Test: March 04 to March 08, Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, 09:30 am IST

2nd Test: March 12 to March 16, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 12:30 pm IST

Let’s take a look at the full squads of the teams:

India’s T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (c)Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Bumrah (vc), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Md. Siraj, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Y Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan

India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, R Pant, KS Bharat, R Ashwin (subject to fitness), R Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, J Bumrah (vc), Md. Shami, Md. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Saurabh Kumar

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka (Vice-Captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Ashian Daniel

