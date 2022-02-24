India vs Sri Lanka 2022 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch IND vs SL, 1st T20I Match Online And on TV

Following the conclusion of the West Indies tour of India, Rohit Sharma and Co will be hosting Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series followed by two Test matches. The Sri Lanka tour of India 2022 kickstarts with the first T20I which will be played at Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday, February 24 at 7:00 PM IST onwards.

The Men in Blue will be riding high on confidence as they thoroughly outclassed the West Indies 6-0 across three ODIs and as many T20Is. The visitors, on the other hand, will hope for redemption after a torrid outing during their recent tour of Australia. Skipper Dasun Shanaka’s plan for the five-match T20I series didn’t go as per the plan, as they lost the first four games. They secured a victory in the last match by five wickets to lose the series by 1-4.

India and Sri Lanka had locked horns with each other in July last year when the Men in Blue toured the island nation for a three-match ODI and T20I series. The tour saw the visitors winning the ODI series by 2-1, while the hosts emerged victorious in the shortest format of the game by 2-1.

Sri Lanka tour of India 2022: Team News

The hosts suffered a double blow ahead of the upcoming home series as white-ball specialists Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Chahar have been ruled out of the T20I series. Chahar sustained a quadriceps injury in the last T20I against West Indies, whereas Yadav suffered a hairline fracture while fielding in the same game. However, the BCCI hasn’t named any replacement players. Despite the setback, the tour will see the long-awaited return of Jasprit Bumrah, who’s also the vice-captain, and allrounder Ravindra Jadeja.

As for Sri Lanka, off-spinner Ashian Daniel has been included in the men’s T20I squad for India. However, middle-order batter Bhanuka Rajapakse was left out due to lagging fitness standards.

When will the 1st T20I match India (IND) vs Sri Lanka (SL) be played?

The first T20I will be played on Thursday, February 24.

Where will the 1st T20I match India (IND) vs Sri Lanka (SL) be played?

The contest will be played at Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

What time will the 1st T20I match India (IND) vs Sri Lanka (SL) begin?

The match will commence at 07:00 pm IST on February 24.

Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs Sri Lanka (SL) match?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match will be televised on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs Sri Lanka (SL) match?

The match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India vs Sri Lanka probable playing XIs

India probable playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson or Ishan Kishan (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj or Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Sri Lanka probable playing XI: Kamil Mishara, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

