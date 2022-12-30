India vs Sri Lanka 2023: Complete Schedule, Venues, Here's All You Need to Know

Team India are all set to start the new year with a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. India will be led by Hardik Pandya in the T20I series at home. In absence of big names like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Indian batting will depend a lot on Suryakumar Yadav in the T20I series.

After the completion of the T20I series, India, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, will take part in a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. The ODI series will also mark skipper Rohit’s return to action. Rohit was initially ruled out of the two-match Test series against Bangladesh earlier this month due to his thumb injury.

Rohit had also failed to take part in the third ODI against Bangladesh after enduring a blow to his thumb during the second match against Bangladesh.

Schedule and Venues

The first T20I match between India and Sri Lanka will be played on January 3 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The penultimate game is scheduled to be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on January 5. The final encounter of the T20I series will be played two days later at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

The opening ODI between India and Sri Lanka will take place on January 10 at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. The second ODI is slated to be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on January 12. The third and final ODI match will take place at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on January 15.

India’s T20I squad for the series against Sri Lanka: Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar

India’s ODI squad for the series against Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (VC), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh

Live Streaming and Live Telecast

The T20I and ODI series between India and Sri Lanka will be televised on Star Sports Network in India. The matches will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

