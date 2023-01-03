India vs Sri Lanka 2023 1st T20I Live Streaming: How to Watch IND vs SL Series Coverage on TV And Online

A new-look Team India, under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, are all set to start the New Year with a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. India did manage to win eight of their nine bilateral T20I series in 2022 but they faltered in two major tournaments – World Cup and Asia Cup – last year. In a bid to prepare for the 2024 T20 World Cup, the Indian team management had decided to initiate the transition phase from the very first series of 2023.

Rohit Sharma, who is currently recovering from his finger injury, will not participate in the T20I series against Sri Lanka. Rohit is expected to make a comeback in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Indian batting, in the absence of big names like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, will depend a lot on vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav in the T20Is against the defending Asia Cup champions. In the bowling unit, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is expected to lead India’s charge against Sri Lanka.

Ahead of Tuesday’s first T20I match between India and Sri Lanka; here is all you need to know:

When will the first T20I match between India and Sri Lanka will be played?

The first T20I match between India and Sri Lanka will take place on January 3, Tuesday.

Where will the first T20I match India vs Sri Lanka be played?

The first T20I match between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the first T20I match India vs Sri Lanka begin?

The first T20I match between India and Sri Lanka will begin at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka match?

India vs Sri Lanka first T20I match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka match?

India vs Sri Lanka first T20I match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

India vs Sri Lanka Possible XIs

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Sri Lanka Predicted Starting Line-up: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka

